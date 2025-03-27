Justin Blackmon to Join Oklahoma State Ring of Honor in 2025
Oklahoma State will add another name to its Ring of Honor in 2025.
On Thursday, OSU announced that Justin Blackmon will be the next addition to the Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Blackmon’s inclusion in the Ring of Honor has always been a matter of when, not if, after having one of the best careers in Cowboy football history. Blackmon is set to be inducted on Nov. 15 when the Cowboys host Kansas State.
Blackmon will be the sixth member of OSU’s Ring of Honor, joining Thurman Thomas, Barry Sanders, Bob Fenimore, Terry Miller and Leslie O’Neal. In 2024, Blackmon joined those players, along with coaches Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf and Jimmy Johnson, as an OSU representative in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Blackmon’s inclusion in the Hall of Fame is no surprise, considering his incredible numbers as a Cowboy. Blackmon is one of only two players in college football history to win two Biletnikoff Awards, joining Michael Crabtree.
Blackmon burst onto the scene in 2010, which was his sophomore season at OSU and his first Biletnikoff win. The star receiver had 111 receptions for 1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Along with his Biletnikoff trophy, Blackmon was a consensus All-American, took home the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished fifth in Heisman voting. Blackmon’s talent was key to OSU’s success in the early 2010s, forming a near-unstoppable duo with quarterback Brandon Weeden.
Blackmon helped the Cowboys to an 11-2 campaign in 2010 before having the best season in school history in 2011 at 12-1. In 2011, Blackmon again won the Biletnikoff and was a consensus All-American.
That season, he had 122 receptions for 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns. After OSU’s 44-10 win in Bedlam secured its first and only Big 12 title, Blackmon capped his Cowboy career with a signature performance against No. 4 Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl. In his last game with OSU, Blackmon caught eight passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Following his OSU career, Blackmon was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. While there are fair criticisms to be made about his professional career, Blackmon’s impact at the college level is undeniable, and his name will now be immortalized in Boone Pickens Stadium.