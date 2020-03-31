Pokes Report
Helmet Havoc Down to Final Eight and Justin Williams is Proud of Cowboys Helmet/Uniform Mania

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- There have been plenty of attempted substitutes for the absence of "March Madness" as here at Pokes Report we've had out Mythical March Madness. Despite the work we put in it hasn't grabbed the attention foothold we hoped. However, once bracket substitute that has is (Oklahoma State) Helmet Havoc. The idea is the brainchild of Oklahoma State football graphics artist Peyton Aufill, but it is really a project possible because of the imagination of Oklahoma State football equipment coordinator Justin Williams and his predecessors Matt "Chief" Davis and Wes Edwards. 

EUZOTpEXsAIjzFW
Here's the bracket that you can follow on Cowboy Football @CowboyFB on Twitter.Graphic by: Peton Aufill, Oklahoma State football

Oklahoma State is known for so many different helmet designs that I've lost count, but it easily filled up the bracket of 16 sponsored by Braums. Fans have voted during the pandemic giving them something sports to think about and now it is down to eight. The Elite Eight and the voting is on Twitter and one of my favorites, "Patriot Pete," the white helmet with the full body Pistol Pete and the three stripes down the middle like the New England Patriots, this the helmet name of "Patriot Pete." That helmet is an underdog to the chrome orange helmet with the over sized Pete head.

Justin Williams isn't calling out a favorite, the man that helped create many of these designs is staying neutral. 

"Compliments to the graphic guys for putting that stuff together," Williams said with pride. "That has really been a fun thing for a lot of people to get involved with through this time. There are some older ones that people have been asking about that I wish were on there but it's fun to see that and keep people entertained and interested. All the people that have voted and commented has been really neat with all the things going on."

Another fun diversion on social media involving Cowboy football and the equipment staff and their work was on Cowboy football Twitter. It is a rapidly moving video of still frames of all the Oklahoma State uniform combinations and when you put the finger there and stop it. It takes awhile for you to stop on the same uniform combination. 

I know I did it for awhile and the quickest I could get the same uniform combination was 12 tries. 

"There's been a lot of student managers and, of course, Wes Edwards, Matt Davis, myself, Len Magby (current head assistant), and Trevor Cook plus many more that have been involved with helping to get that thing going and keep it going," Williams said."

PK4_9285A
Former quarterback Taylor Cornelius backs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas wearing the 1988 throwback uniform.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Personally, he likes the throwback 1988 uniforms the Cowboys wore on Homecoming 2018 in the win over Texas, the Barry Sanders' throwbacks that won a national award for best throwback uniforms of the season and were a finalist for the best overall uniform of the season. He also really liked this year's military appreciation uniform the Cowboys wore against Kansas.  Williams said he just wants to keep up the tradition and keep doing it right.

PK5_3957A
Jordan McCray makes a diving catch against Kansas wearing the military appreciation uniform.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

"I just hope that we've recognized Oklahoma State in a first class way," Williams stated. "That we've kept us looking smart like our fans expect, there is a big expectation here on the football uniform side."

