Kansas State Star Could Give Oklahoma State's Defense Problems
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are headed to Manhattan for a Saturday showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats. The No. 20-ranked Cowboys have underwhelmed in their two contests against power conference programs.
The program is fresh off a 22-19 loss against the Utah Utes in a game that was played in Stillwater. The disappointing loss mounts even more pressure on Oklahoma State as they take on No. 23-ranked Kansas State.
Fortunately for Oklahoma State, the Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss themselves. They were blown out by BYU. With both teams looking to bounce back in Week 5, it seems Kansas State will have the edge over the Cowboys.
One player who will swing the game, however, is Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson. The former five-star recruit took the full-time starter job this season as former Wildcats quarterback Will Howard is leading the way for Ohio State.
Now, through four games this season, Johnson has yet to pass for more than 200 yards. Where he does his damage, though, is with his legs. With only six touchdowns to his three interceptions, Johnson has underwhelmed in his first season as Kansas State's starter.
The Cowboys defense is far from good, though. Johnson has star ability with his dual-threat style of play. He's going to go out there and win football games during his collegiate career, and that can start on Saturday.
Oklahoma State has struggled both against the run and pass. Johnson should enter the game with a certain level of confidence because of that alone. In the last two games, in particular, the sophomore quarterback's rushing game has improved. If there has ever been a time for him to put together a stellar performance in both areas, it'll be Saturday.
Needless to say, Oklahoma State's defense is facing a tall task on Saturday, and shutting down the quarterback will be crucial for the Cowboys to steal a tough road victory.
