Kansas State QB Presents Challenges For Oklahoma State Defense
Oklahoma State’s defense will have another test in its first Big 12 road game.
On Saturday, OSU will travel to Manhattan for a ranked matchup against Kansas State. With both teams coming off disappointing losses to open conference play, the battle of two Big 12 favorites will likely eliminate the loser from conference title contention.
While Kansas State’s offense struggled throughout its game at BYU, quarterback Avery Johnson gives the Wildcats a dual-threat option in the backfield, which OSU has struggled to contain in the past. This season, Johnson has 620 passing yards and 261 rushing yards, accounting for six touchdowns.
Although OSU has many areas to improve, its defense has been solid, and OSU coach Mike Gundy stressed the importance of keeping Johnson from a big game.
"You've got to control the quarterback,” Gundy said. “You can't let him take off and run. He's really good. You've got to be careful when you're pass rushing him. If not, he can take off and run. They do a good job on their quarterback run game and then they've been good the last few years on flooding the zones, four and five people getting out eligible to one side of the field and the quarterback keeping the ball and running the other way where the numbers aren't good for the defense. You've got to be able to stop the quarterback run."
It might help the Cowboys on Saturday that they have already faced a talented running quarterback this season. In Week 2, OSU hosted Arkansas and quarterback Taylen Green.
Green torched the Cowboys, particularly early when he helped Arkansas build a two-touchdown lead. He finished with 416 passing yards and another 61 on the ground. Although Johnson and Green are not identical players, their ability to make plays with their legs is a significant advantage.
With Bryan Nardo’s unit improving each week and the defense’s experience against running quarterbacks, stopping Johnson could prove slightly easier on Saturday.
READ MORE: Where Oklahoma State's QB Situation Stands Through Four Games
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.