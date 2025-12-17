3 In-State 2027 Recruits Who Should be on the Cowboys' Wish List

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris is still going through the fine print that is the Cowboy football program. He has been hard at work gathering a support staff and contacting current Oklahoma State football players. The whirlwind that is college football has morphed into an F5 tornado in Stillwater. Yet, once his staff is at full strength, the coaches will quickly turn their focus to the recruiting trail.

The 2026 class is slowly taking shape, and in-state superstars like running back Kaydin Jones and defensive back Braedan Presley solidify a strong early 2026 class for Morris. The job is never finished, and the Cowboys will likely take an even bigger step into the future with a talented group of in-state 2027 recruits waiting patiently for the call from the Pokes. OK State on SI will take a look at three future recruits who should be at the top of the Cowboys' in-state list.

Tight End Titus Hawk (Choctaw HS)

At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Hawk possesses elite size and length, creating matchup nightmares as a receiver while offering blocking upside with added weight. He ranks as one of the top tight ends in the 2027 class and the sixth-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma. He's a rising four-star with over 20 Power conference offers. As an in-state prospect and legacy—his father Shane was an All-Decade OSU baseball player—family ties give the Cowboys a recruiting edge. Hawk was recruited by Morris before he took the reins at Oklahoma State and knows what type of talent Hawk possesses.

First game in playoffs! 20-23 (87%) 318 passing yards 5 throwing touchdowns‼️ 11 carries for 136 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns‼️ @CoachLang7 @seancooper_C4 @ParkerThune pic.twitter.com/3PtzoZCnLL — Greydon Howell (@GreydonHowell4) November 16, 2025

Athlete Greydon Howell (Broken Bow HS)

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete from Broken Bow is exactly the type of player who could flourish in a Morris-run offense. Howell played quarterback this season and put together some mind-numbing statistics. He threw for 2,817 yards and 27 touchdowns. Howell was just as deadly on the ground where he wrapped up the season with 1,514 rushing yards and a team high 20 touchdowns on the ground. He added a pair of touchdowns in the return game for the third-ranked Savages. He is also a state champion in the 400 meters and averaged close to 30 points per game on the basketball court. Howell currently holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Stanford, Miami and Oklahoma State.

Linebacker Case Alexander (Washington HS)

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Washington Warrior Case Alexander is a next-level type of linebacker. He has drawn offers from some heavy hitters in the college football ranks. He currently holds offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Kansas, Texas Tech and Utah just to name a few. The four-star small school phenom was a rarity on most Friday nights. The sidelines were packed with NCAA head coaches from around the nation. Alexander comes from a program that knows how to win and would bring a mentality to a Cowboys defense yearning for just that.