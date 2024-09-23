Kickoff Time Announced for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
Oklahoma State’s next game in Boone Pickens Stadium will be an early evening affair.
On Monday, the Big 12 announced kickoff times and TV designations for its Week 6 slate. OSU will host West Virginia on Oct. 5, with the game kicking off at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
After falling to Utah in Week 4, the Cowboys fell to No. 20 in the AP poll. With another ranked matchup coming on Saturday in Manhattan, the Cowboys are desperate for a win to remain in the Big 12 title race. Last season, OSU had two conference losses, but falling to 0-2 with losses against the Big 12 favorites could derail OSU’s goals for 2024.
Considering West Virginia’s hopes to recover from a poor nonconference slate, OSU will need to play up to its standards. Already desperate to rebound from a loss in the conference opener, OSU will have no room for error against Neal Brown’s team.
This will be the 13th straight season OSU will play West Virginia, with home-field advantage having a significant impact in Stillwater. While OSU lost its 2022 matchup against the Mountaineers, that regular season finale was OSU’s first loss to West Virginia since 2014.
Considering OSU’s success against the Mountaineers since they joined the Big 12 in 2012, Mike Gundy’s team will need to play much better offensively than it did in the conference opener to continue that. Still, if OSU can’t escape with a win in Manhattan, a good performance against West Virginia could mean little for its Big 12 title hopes.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Faces Tough Questions Following First Loss
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.