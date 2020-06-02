Report: Oklahoma State Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has lost another running back to the transfer portal. According to a report from 247Sports, redshirt sophomore Mbari Snoddy has entered into the transfer portal.

Snoddy joins former OSU running back Jahmyl Jeter in the portal, who announced his transfer back in the first part of October 2019.

Other guys that have entered the transfer portal are C.J. Moore, L.C. Greenwood, JayVeon Cardwell and Grayson Boomer among others.

Snoddy, who checked in at 5-9, 188-pounds didn't see any action on the field during the 2019 season, but was a critical part of the scout team last season. He also possibly could've seen some action in special teams, or taken some snaps in the upcoming season, but even with the departure of scholarship back Jeter, he would've had to compete with Chuba Hubbard, Dezmon Jackson and Deondrick Glass.

Snoddy came to Oklahoma State in 2018 from Edmond Santa Fe and redshirted his freshman season in Stillwater.

During his senior season with the Wolves, Snoddy was easily one of the best backs in the state of Oklahoma as he rushed for 1,218 yards and 13 touchdowns, as well as hauling in four touchdown receptions.

Those stats were a big step up from his junior season where he rushed for only 579 yards and six touchdowns.

The departure of Snoddy shortens the depth chart, but running backs coach John Wozniak still has three scholarship players in the room: Chuba Hubbard, Dezmon Jackson and Deondrick Glass.

The Pokes didn't take a running back during the 2020 recruiting cycle, but are in on some very talented backs in the 2021 class.