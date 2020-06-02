Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Report: Oklahoma State Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has lost another running back to the transfer portal. According to a report from 247Sports, redshirt sophomore Mbari Snoddy has entered into the transfer portal.

Snoddy joins former OSU running back Jahmyl Jeter in the portal, who announced his transfer back in the first part of October 2019.

Other guys that have entered the transfer portal are C.J. Moore, L.C. Greenwood, JayVeon Cardwell and Grayson Boomer among others.

Snoddy, who checked in at 5-9, 188-pounds didn't see any action on the field during the 2019 season, but was a critical part of the scout team last season. He also possibly could've seen some action in special teams, or taken some snaps in the upcoming season, but even with the departure of scholarship back Jeter, he would've had to compete with Chuba Hubbard, Dezmon Jackson and Deondrick Glass.

Snoddy came to Oklahoma State in 2018 from Edmond Santa Fe and redshirted his freshman season in Stillwater.

During his senior season with the Wolves, Snoddy was easily one of the best backs in the state of Oklahoma as he rushed for 1,218 yards and 13 touchdowns, as well as hauling in four touchdown receptions.

Related: 2021 Pokes Report Recruiting Hot List: Running Back

Those stats were a big step up from his junior season where he rushed for only 579 yards and six touchdowns.

The departure of Snoddy shortens the depth chart, but running backs coach John Wozniak still has three scholarship players in the room: Chuba Hubbard, Dezmon Jackson and Deondrick Glass.

The Pokes didn't take a running back during the 2020 recruiting cycle, but are in on some very talented backs in the 2021 class.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Details Safe Return Plan for Football

With the first phase of players arriving on campus, Oklahoma State has sent out a list detailing its safe return plan

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State has First Wave of Players Report to Campus

Oklahoma State players Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace among the first that report to campus.

Robert Allen

That Time of Year and This Year the Cavalcade of Preseason Football Magazines is Really Welcomed

Oklahoma State is ranked high in the top 25 and the Big 12 in Street and Smith and Athlon.

Robert Allen

Chuba Sets Date on Twitter, What's It Mean?

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard announced on Twitter, 'June 11'. What does it mean?

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Athletics and Mike Gundy Release Statements on Racial Inequality

The Oklahoma State Athletic Department and head football coach Mike Gundy released statements on Sunday on racial inequality in America

Zach Lancaster

Canadian/American/Nigerian Cowboy Ogbongbemiga Tweets Profound Message

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is a very intelligent and thoughtful person that weighs in on race relations amid the George Floyd tragedy.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Oregon State at Oklahoma State on Thursday, Sept. 3 - Will It Happen?

Oregon State is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at Oklahoma State, but with the COVID-19 pandemic will it happen?

Robert Allen

Elite Las Vegas Wideout Schedules Commitment Date

Michael Jackson III, Oklahoma State wide receiver target will be announcing his commitment on June 3rd

Marshall Levenson

Think of Sports Before You Think of Hate, I Believe It Would Help

Robert Allen of Pokes Report writes about a personal experience in sports that changed his life

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Mike Boynton Releases Statement on the Death of George Floyd

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton released a statement on Friday following the death of George Floyd

Zach Lancaster

by

TuskaPoke