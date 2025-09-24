Mike Gundy Firing Shows Oklahoma State Has Given Up on 2025 Season
Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy, but it still has a game to play this weekend.
Over the past two decades, Gundy had been the leader of the OSU football program. That all changed on Tuesday, when the Cowboys opted to fire Gundy following a 1-2 start to the season and a disappointing loss against Tulsa last week.
Following the decision, OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg spoke about the decision and what it means for the program. Weiberg certainly wasn’t shy about acknowledging the impact Gundy had on the program and the legacy he is leaving behind.
However, there was one common theme in the press conference that isn’t exactly encouraging. While it was obvious that this move was partially about ensuring the future of Cowboy football is in a good spot, Weiberg seemed to confirm that it was the only reason the move was made.
“Here we are dealing with a coach in his 21st season and has had a lot of success here,” Weiberg said. “So, I just wanted to make sure that we were able to handle all of that the right way, and that takes time. I’m not worried about this week or the next two weeks; I’m worried about next year, two years from now, five years from now.”
Considering that this move wasn’t about what happens over the next few months, what exactly is the point of fans showing up the rest of this season?
Weiberg seemed happy about the fan turnout for Friday’s matchup against Tulsa, but taking that “loyal and true” mentality from the fans for granted could bite the Cowboys throughout the rest of the season. Sure, OSU seems to have the support it needs to get the program on track in the long term, but the short term appears to be nothing short of a dumpster fire.
Obviously, the main reason OSU would want fans in the stands outside of revenue would be to have a better chance at retaining current players and commits. Already, OSU has seen some of its highest-profile commits reopen their recruitments, and it might be difficult to get them back on board, even if Weiberg is confident that OSU will continue to be an attractive destination for players.
Overall, OSU has simply punted on this season. There’s no way around that fact. Perhaps this firing could give the team a boost going into the game against Baylor, but that certainly wasn’t the intention behind Gundy’s firing.
OSU is in a bad spot this season, and that almost certainly won’t change, even if Gundy isn’t on the sidelines anymore.