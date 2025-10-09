More Portal Movement Not a Bad Thing for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State hasn’t had much of anything go its way this season, but it might be able to get back on track a bit faster in the offseason thanks to the transfer portal.
This season has been an absolute disaster for the Cowboys. Set to start their third quarterback this weekend and projected to lose every remaining game on the schedule, a 1-11 season is well within reach.
After falling to Tulsa in the third game of the season, OSU opted to fire Mike Gundy. Just four weeks into his 21st season at the helm, Gundy’s time in Stillwater abruptly ran out and led to even more chaos in Stillwater.
Just a few days later, OSU also fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who only made it long enough to see the Pokes’ Big 12 opener against Baylor. Along with the coaching changes, the roster also began to change.
After a team fires its head coach midseason, there is a 30-day window for players to enter the transfer portal, and some of OSU’s key players have taken advantage. Most recently, Josh Ford and David Kabongo threw their names into the ring, while Shea Freibaum and Dylan Smith were quick to enter in the aftermath of Gundy’s firing.
Set for only the third game of the post-Gundy era this weekend, it might seem like a huge negative for OSU to be losing guys in the portal midseason, but it could actually be a blessing in disguise. Given all of the changes OSU will make in the offseason, there is already an expectation that players will enter the portal in bunches.
Thanks to Gundy’s midseason firing and the portal currently being open, the Cowboys can begin to get a better idea of what they’ll need in the offseason. Of course, the short answer to what the Cowboys need is simply everything.
Still, having an idea of which players won’t be around to even begin the offseason could be a huge help for whoever the Cowboys hire next. It won’t be easy to build a roster for the 2026 season, but it gets a little easier if the incoming hire has an idea of what he’ll need with some players already departing.
As for this season, OSU knows it’s well on its way to a 1-11 mark, and these departures likely would have played a minimal role in the Pokes’ efforts of getting a second victory at any point.