OK State on SI's Score Predictions for Oklahoma State at UCF
Oklahoma State might finally be ready to get its first FBS win of 2025.
On Saturday afternoon, OSU will be in Orlando to take on UCF for the second time since the Knights joined the Big 12 in 2023. While a 45-3 beatdown nearly knocked OSU out of the conference title race back in 2023, the Cowboys enter this matchup in a much different spot, looking to secure their first conference win in nearly two years.
If OSU is able to pull off the upset, it’d be its first win outside of Oklahoma since the Texas Bowl in 2023. Although the odds are stacked against the Cowboys a bit again this weekend, there’s a chance this is where OSU’s losing skid comes to an end.
OK State on SI’s score predictions for OSU at UCF:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Oklahoma State 21 UCF 17
Finally, the Cowboys will get in the win column against an FBS team in 2025. After falling in their past 17 Big 12 contests, the Pokes are destined to avoid consecutive winless seasons in conference play.
Sure, it’s a risky move to put my 10-0 mark of outright picks on the line here, but the Cowboys have continued to play better every week, and this could finally be the time the defense and offense play well at the same time. Plus, it’d be a nice lead into Senior Day next weekend.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 24 UCF 17
The Oklahoma State offense was down right atrocious a week ago but the defense has been playing their best football of the season. 2026 is already on the minds of most Cowboy fans but the 2025 crew still has some things to prove. The offense gets rolling this week and finally scores a couple touchdowns. Don’t be suprised if the defensive unit helps their own cause on Saturday with a defensive touchdown as the Pokes finally get a Big 12 win.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Oklahoma State 24 UCF 13
Oklahoma State has been putting the pieces together, and this week seems like the time when they’ll all click. Led by Parker Robertson, the OSU defense put on a terrific performance against Kansas State last week and will look to play even better against UCF. Quarterback Zane Flores will be looking to prove he can play better than his four-turnover performance last week, and will have to do so against a stout UCF passing defense. This is the week the Cowboys break a bad streak and steal one in Florida.