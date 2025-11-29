OK State on SI's Score Predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State
Oklahoma State has one final chance to get an FBS win before the start of the Eric Morris era.
On Saturday, OSU will host Iowa State in the final Big 12 battle of the year for both squads. With the Cowboys hoping for a fun Senior Day finish, they will need to play some of their best football of the season.
Over the past few weeks, OSU has consistently looked better than the team it was in September and October, but it hasn’t resulted in any wins. Now facing their final opportunity to come out on top, the Cowboys need to put it all together against the Cyclones.
OK State on SI’s score predictions for OSU vs. Iowa State:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Oklahoma State 27 Iowa State 17
Let’s get crazy. The Cowboys haven’t won a single game against an FBS opponent since September 2024 and haven’t won a Big 12 game since November 2023. However, both of those things seem poised to change on Saturday.
This season has been rough for the Cowboys, but with the hiring of Eric Morris becoming official earlier this week, there is certainly a new buzz in the air around the program. Add in all of the seniors looking to go out on top and get out their frustration from this season against a stumbling Iowa State team, and the perfect formula is there for an OSU win.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 24 Iowa State 21
The Cowboys literally have nothing else to lose on their final football game of the 2025 season. All eyes have turned towards the hire of new head coach Eric Morris but this Cowboy team still has something to play for. The Pokes it all their chips on black and pull off an upset victory over Iowa State in front of the home crowd. They give Coach Meach his first win of the season as the Cowboys usher in the Morris era with a victory.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Iowa State 31 Oklahoma State 21
Oklahoma State looks for a fairytale end to its season during senior day, but I’m afraid Iowa State has other plans. The Cyclone offense is explosive, and the Cowboys’ offense hasn’t seemed like it can play four quarters of football. The OSU defense will play like it has the past couple of games, but eventually it won’t be enough. Cyclones take this one, and OSU ends its season without a Big 12 win.