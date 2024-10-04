OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
The Cowboys are hoping to break through for the first time in conference play.
On Saturday, Oklahoma State will host West Virginia in a Big 12 battle that could have implications for the conference title race. As OSU searches for its first Big 12, it is still not out of the conference title picture but has no room for error.
Meanwhile, West Virginia bounced back from a tough nonconference slate to win its conference opener. Although OSU has dominated this series, the Mountaineers won in their last trip to Stillwater in 2022 and will look to make a statement this weekend.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Oklahoma State 30 West Virginia 27
The Cowboys will finally earn a win against a Big 12 opponent, but it won’t be pretty. With so many issues on both sides to begin the year, the Cowboys will persevere and narrowly hold a lead to avoid an upset.
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Oklahoma State 23 West Virginia 18
The Cowboys are in a bad spot after two straight losses. In games against Utah and Kansas State, Oklahoma State looked like a team far away from title contention. They should be able to beat West Virginia, but it’ll be far from a pretty game.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 35 West Virginia 21
Ollie Gordon gets back on track with a monster rushing day. A three-touchdown day from Gordon helps the Cowboys climb into the Big 12 win column.
