All pokes

OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

The Cowboys are searching for their first conference win of 2024.

Ivan White

Sep 21, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cowboys are hoping to break through for the first time in conference play.

On Saturday, Oklahoma State will host West Virginia in a Big 12 battle that could have implications for the conference title race. As OSU searches for its first Big 12, it is still not out of the conference title picture but has no room for error.

Meanwhile, West Virginia bounced back from a tough nonconference slate to win its conference opener. Although OSU has dominated this series, the Mountaineers won in their last trip to Stillwater in 2022 and will look to make a statement this weekend.

OK State on SI’s score predictions:

Ivan White (@ivanbball13

Oklahoma State 30 West Virginia 27

The Cowboys will finally earn a win against a Big 12 opponent, but it won’t be pretty. With so many issues on both sides to begin the year, the Cowboys will persevere and narrowly hold a lead to avoid an upset.

Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)

Oklahoma State 23 West Virginia 18

The Cowboys are in a bad spot after two straight losses. In games against Utah and Kansas State, Oklahoma State looked like a team far away from title contention. They should be able to beat West Virginia, but it’ll be far from a pretty game.

Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)

Oklahoma State 35 West Virginia 21

Ollie Gordon gets back on track with a monster rushing day. A three-touchdown day from Gordon helps the Cowboys climb into the Big 12 win column.

READ MORE: OSU Football: West Virginia Players to Watch in Week 6 Showdown

Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Ivan White
IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered OSU athletics since 2022 and also covers the OKC Thunder for Inside The Thunder and Thunderous Intentions.

Home/Football