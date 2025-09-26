Utah vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
The Utah Utes suffered their first loss of the 2025 season in Week 4 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and they’re looking to bounce back in Week 5 against unranked West Virginia.
While Utah’s loss to Texas Tech was certainly a blow to the team’s College Football Playoff odds, the Utes are set as road favorites on Saturday against a 2-2 West Virginia squad.
The Mountaineers are coming off a 31-point loss to Kansas in Week 4, and they have struggled all season on offense, ranking 113th in the country in EPA/Play.
Meanwhile, Utah has a dynamic quarterback in Devon Dampier that has allowed the team to average 453.5 yards per game in the 2025 season.
Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.
Utah vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Utah -10 (-112)
- West Virginia +10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Utah: -380
- West Virginia: +300
Total
- 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Utah vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Utah record: 3-1
- West Virginia record: 2-2
Utah vs. West Virginia Key Player to Watch
Devon Dampier, Quarterback, Utah
Dampier is coming off his worst game of the season, as he threw for just 162 yards and two picks in Week 4 against Texas Tech. Utah finished with just 10 points in that game.
However, Dampier has put together a strong season overall, throwing for 790 yards and seven scores in four games while leading the Big 12 in completion percentage (70.9 percent). He’s also rushed for a team-high 225 yards and a score.
Can he bounce back against a beatable West Virginia team?
Utah vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
Laying double-digits with any team on the road in a conference game is not for the faint of heart, but I love the Utes in this matchup.
West Virginia has really struggled when facing quality competition, losing by 31 to Kansas and seven to Ohio. The Mountaineers are just 78th in the country in EPA/Play despite ranking 24th in defensive EPA/Play.
In fact, West Virginia’s offense has likely held it back from a 3-1 start, as the team has scored just 10 points in both of its losses.
The Utes – even with their Week 4 loss – are 20th in the country in EPA/Play and are 18th in the country in defensive success rate against the run. That’s important, as the Mountaineers rely heavily on the run (averaging over 205 yards per game) this season.
If Utah can slow down the Mountaineers’ ground attack, I think its offense is too good behind Dampier to lose this game.
Pick: Utah -10 (-112 at DraftKings)
