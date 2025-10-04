OK State on SI's Score Predictions for Oklahoma State at Arizona
Oklahoma State is ready for another Big 12 battle.
On Saturday, OSU will be in Tucson for its first matchup against Arizona in over a decade and the first as Big 12 foes. After losing to Baylor in the Big 12 opener last week, the Cowboys are still searching for their first conference win since 2023.
With Doug Meacham entering his second game as interim head coach, OSU is hoping for another inspired performance. Perhaps most importantly, OSU is looking to avoid its 13th straight loss against FBS competition.
OK State on SI’s score predictions for OSU at Arizona:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Arizona 34 Oklahoma State 6
The Wildcats have one of the best defenses in the Big 12 thus far and are hoping for a bounce-back performance on their home field after a rough outing in Ames. Meanwhile, the Cowboys had their most inspired performance of the season last week after firing Mike Gundy, and they still lost by 18 at home against a Baylor team that entered the matchup at 2-2.
There aren’t many signs that point to an OSU win in Tucson, and there might not be many that even point to this one being a competitive contest.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 37 Arizona 34
The Cowboys have been on a never-ending roller coaster this season, which has seen more downs than ups. Coach Meach breathed some life into the offense in the Pokes' loss to Baylor, giving the Cowboy faithful something to hold onto moving forward. With a new defensive coordinator stepping in this week, can we hope to see the same sort of magic this week? The Cowboys are in desperate need of a victory on the road at Arizona and may just have the firepower to do it in Tucson. Trent Howland and Rodney Fields explode for the biggest rushing output of the season as Oklahoma State drains a field goal in the fourth to collect win number two on the year.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Arizona 38 Oklahoma State 24
Oklahoma State will continue to move the ball better than it has previously, but the defensive struggles will be too much for the Pokes to overcome. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has proven he can find open receivers, especially Javin Whatley. Trent Howland will continue to dominate the ground, but I don’t think the Cowboys’ passing game will be able to keep up with Arizona.
Alec Elijah (@CFBAlecElijah)
Arizona 27 Oklahoma State 18
Facing Arizona for the first time since 2012, the Pokes will have their work cut out for themselves as they continue to find their new identity post-Mike Gundy. Offensively, expect Trent Howland to carry a majority of the load once again as the senior running back is coming off a two-touchdown performance. While I do not expect this game to get out of hand, Arizona is favored to get a home win this weekend.