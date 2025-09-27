OK State on SI's Score Predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Oklahoma State is set for an interesting Big 12 opener against Baylor.
With Mike Gundy out of the picture, OSU will be looking for an inspired performance on Saturday. However, as Baylor looks to get back into the Big 12 title picture, having a bounce-back in Stillwater will be of the utmost importance for Dave Aranda’s team.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Baylor 31 Oklahoma State 20
This one could go in many different directions, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that OSU could play with a chip on its shoulder after Mike Gundy’s firing. With the home crowd behind them, the Cowboys could have some extra juice as they look to have a solid start to Big 12 play.
While Baylor has some explosive players, the Cowboys could be able to at least slow the Bears’ top performers. Although Baylor should come out with a win, don’t expect a huge blowout loss for the home team.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Baylor 45 Oklahoma State 21
With Coach Meacham taking over the wheel at Oklahoma State, the Cowboys are searching for any sort of momentum to open up Big 12 play. The fan base will be picking apart the team with a fine-tooth comb on Saturday, but against a high-powered Bears offense, they may have to wait another week. The Pokes should manage to find a little offense, but an injury-plagued offense will be too much to handle. Hold on to your seats Cowboy nation, this could be a bumpy ride.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Baylor 49 Oklahoma State 14
After dropping a game to Tulsa last week, the Cowboys have no momentum and really no hope. Especially now, without coach Mike Gundy. The Baylor offense will be too explosive for the Cowboys to handle, with Sawyer Robertson likely passing for over 200 yards. The Cowboy offense struggled against Tulsa last week, only scoring 12 points. Quarterback Zane Flores has yet to throw a touchdown pass, and the Baylor defense already has four interceptions on the season. Interim coach Doug Meacham might provide the Pokes with a taste of something new, but I don’t believe it will be enough.
Alec Elijah (@CFBAlecElijah)
Baylor 38 Oklahoma State 10
This won't be a pretty matchup for Cowboys fans who are already in a sour mood following the firing of coach Mike Gundy earlier this week. The Oklahoma State offense will hopefully string together a couple of solid drives, but the Baylor offense, led by Sawyer Robertson, is currently one of the best in the Big 12, averaging almost 35 points per game. The Bears are favored by all the books to leave with a win, but the Pokes will look to put up a fight as best as they can.