OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU
Winning has eluded the Cowboys since Big 12 play began, and that could continue this weekend.
On Friday night, OSU will be in Provo to face No. 13 BYU in the team’s first game out of the bye week. The Cowboys have struggled in conference matchups but hope that starting Garret Rangel at quarterback could swing the odds in their favor.
Meanwhile, BYU has not lost since falling to OSU to finish 2023 and has emerged as a legitimate Big 12 title contender. With one of the best defenses in the nation, the Cougars are looking to continue their winning ways and maybe get some revenge for last season’s matchup.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
BYU 34 Oklahoma State 13
Changing quarterbacks is great for optimism going into the game but will have no real impact on the outcome. Garret Rangel is getting thrown into the fire against a great defense and OSU’s offense will continue its struggles. Meanwhile, the Cougars should be able to capitalize on OSU’s mistakes and cruise to a victory, even if the Cowboys can keep it close for a while.
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
BYU 31, Oklahoma State 9
The Cowboys are going to struggle mightily against BYU’s stout defense. Playing a nationally ranked program after a week with quarterback uncertainty, Oklahoma State won’t be able to match the Cougars’ offensive production.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 27 BYU 24
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II channels his magic from a season ago and finally gets back on track with a three-touchdown performance. The Cowboys keep it close in the fourth and drain a deep field goal to come away with their first Big 12 win of the season.
Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)
BYU 38 Oklahoma State 17
Oklahoma State is having quarterback issues, which is never a recipe for success. Combine that with an inconsistent defense and this one could get ugly.
