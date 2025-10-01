Oklahoma State 2025 Opponent Check-In: Week 6
Oklahoma State has had a rough season thus far, but there are still eight weeks to go.
Over the course of this season, OSU has fired its head coach and defensive coordinator and has yet to win an FBS matchup. With everything seemingly going against the Cowboys thus far, they need to find an answer to avoid a 1-11 campaign.
Of course, with some solid teams on the schedule every week from here on out, things will only get tougher for the Pokes.
OSU’s upcoming opponents going into Week 6
Arizona (3-1)
The Cowboys will be looking to beat Arizona this weekend as both teams search for their first Big 12 win. The Wildcats are coming off a loss at Iowa State, and their offense has struggled a bit against Power Four competition.
Houston (4-0)
Perhaps a surprise contender in the Big 12, the Cougars are coming off a thrilling win at Oregon State last week. In Week 6, Houston will have a real chance to cement its claim as a conference contender, hosting No. 11 Texas Tech.
Cincinnati (3-1)
The Bearcats have rebounded well from their opening loss to Nebraska and earned a tight win at Kansas last week. Now, hosting No. 14 Iowa State, the Bearcats could be setting themselves up to enter Boone Pickens Stadium as a conference title contender when they visit in mid-October.
No. 11 Texas Tech (4-0)
The Red Raiders remain unbeaten and have yet to win a game by fewer than 24 points. True dominance through their first four games, the Big 12’s potential best bet for the College Football Playoff will look to continue its dominance and avoid an upset at fellow unbeaten Houston on Saturday night.
Kansas (3-2)
With a couple of crushing losses under their belts already, the Jayhawks are hoping to get back on track at UCF this weekend. Considering Kansas’ upcoming slate, things could go downhill fast if the Jayhawks can’t rebound from their Cincinnati defeat.
Kansas State (2-3)
The Wildcats have been far from impressive this season and could enter Stillwater in mid-November desperate for a win to make a bowl game. However, with a sound victory against UCF last week and all of its losses coming by one possession, Kansas State could be right where it needs to be if it can win at Baylor on Saturday.
UCF (3-1)
After suffering their first loss of the season to Kansas State, the Knights will be back at home to host Kansas. After an encouraging finish to their nonconference schedule, Scott Frost’s team could be ready to get back on track at home.
No. 14 Iowa State (5-0)
One of the favorites to win the Big 12, OSU’s season finale opponent will be looking to remain undefeated after securing a 25-point win against Arizona last week. However, with a trip to Cincinnati as underdogs on the horizon, Matt Campbell’s team will surely be tested as it pursues bowl eligibility.
OSU’s previous opponents in 2025
UT Martin (1-4)
The Skyhawks finally got in the win column this season with a 34-10 win over Southeast Missouri last week. Potentially OSU’s only win of the 2025 season, UT Martin has established itself as one of the worst teams in the FCS to begin the season but is looking to climb out of that hole.
No. 2 Oregon (5-0)
Last week, the Ducks remained undefeated with a tight win at No. 3 Penn State. Already clear national title contenders, Oregon gets a bye this week before hosting undefeated No. 8 Indiana in another massive Big Ten battle in Week 7.
Tulsa (2-3)
After coming into Stillwater and getting Mike Gundy fired, the Golden Hurricane responded with a 17-point home loss to Tulane. Still sitting as one of the worst teams in the American, there is a non-zero chance that OSU will be the only FBS team to lose to Tulsa this season.
Baylor (3-2)
After pulling away in Stillwater in the first game of the post-Gundy era, the Bears will look to get their second Big 12 win against Kansas State this weekend. As Dave Aranda’s team looks to get back in the conference title discussion, this week will go a long way in determining their chances.