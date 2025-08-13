Oklahoma State 2025 Position Preview: Cornerback
Oklahoma State’s defense will be the key to a turnaround, and its secondary will be at the forefront.
Last season, the Cowboys boasted one of the worst defenses in the country. With Todd Grantham coming in this offseason to take over as defensive coordinator, the Cowboys are in a position to have a significant turnaround in 2025.
With plenty of experience at cornerback, including some key returning Cowboys, OSU should be able to quickly find success when the season kicks off. Although there is no guarantee this group of corners will be perfect, it likely has the best chance of instant success of any position on the roster.
Cornerbacks on roster
JK Johnson, R-Sr.
Jaylin Davies, R-Sr.
Cam Smith, R-Sr.
LaDanian Fields, R-Fr.
Kale Smith, R-Sr.
Eric Fletcher, R-Fr.
Carrington Pierce, So.
Kobi Foreman, Fr.
Kenneth Harris, R-Sr.
Jacobi Oliphant Jr., R-Fr.
Raymond Gay II, R-Sr.
Draden Fullbright, Fr.
One last ride
OSU’s cornerback room is dominated by seniors looking to put the finishing touches on their careers. Headlined by transfer additions JK Johnson and Jaylin Davies, the Cowboys also have some returning stars who could cement their legacies in Stillwater with a big season.
Johnson and Davies come from LSU and UCLA, respectively. While Johnson never got to reach his full potential as a Tiger and came to Stillwater for a larger role, Davies was a starter for UCLA for the past two seasons and should be an instant contributor for Grantham’s unit.
Meanwhile, a few players are looking to finish what they started in Stillwater. Cam Smith is the only returning defender who started in every game last season, making him a reliable player for the Pokes. And Kale Smith also appeared in every game last season, with his pick-six against Arkansas highlighting his 2024 campaign.
Add in some reliable returning backups in Gay and Harris, and the Cowboys’ cornerback room is filled with experience, particularly experience at OSU.
Looking to the future
While the seniors will almost certainly take the large majority of the snaps at corner next season, the Cowboys have plenty of guys who can get some spot playing time and work on special teams to prepare for the future. While OSU will likely add some more veteran transfers next offseason, the Cowboys will likely be relying on the guys who are in the background this upcoming season.
Of course, someone such as Fields or Oliphant could come in and make an impact for the Pokes next season, but those two and others will likely be waiting until 2026 to make their presence felt if OSU stays healthy in the secondary.