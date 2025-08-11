Oklahoma State 2025 Position Preview: Safety
Oklahoma State’s defense needs to bounce back, and it all starts in the secondary.
Last season, OSU had one of the worst defenses in the entire country on its way to a 3-9 campaign. With defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo being fired after the season, OSU eventually landed on longtime coach Todd Grantham to come to Stillwater.
Most recently working as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, Grantham came to OSU and quickly tried to make his mark. Bringing in some key assistants from around the country, the transfer portal served as a way of adding to the secondary talent OSU already had.
While there are plenty of other spots for OSU to focus on, the safety positions could be some of the most intriguing next season.
Safeties on roster
Cameron Epps, R-Jr.
Parker Robertson, R-Sr.
Dylan Smith, Jr.
Jeremy Cook Jr., So.
Landyn Cleveland, So.
DeAndre Boykins, R-Sr.
David Kabongo, So.
Zaquan Patterson, So.
Cooper Lai, R-So.
Jo Pierce, Fr.
Mordecai McDaniel, R-Sr.
Ayden Webb, Fr.
Familiar Faces
The Cowboys’ safety core is perhaps the most unique on the roster as it features a few returning contributors from last season. Considering most positions have been entirely overhauled in the offseason, it should be a breath of fresh air for the Cowboys to have some key returners in the secondary.
Epps, Robertson and Smith have each been key pieces of the OSU defense throughout their time in Stillwater. Meanwhile, players such as Kabongo and Cleveland got a taste of playing time in the latter stages of last season and managed to make an impact.
With that core back in Stillwater again for 2025, OSU will look upon them early in the year to try and set the tone for the defense. After sticking with the program through a rough period, the Cowboys might be able to see their defense come along rather quickly.
Transfers Ready for Action
Four transfers at safety come into Stillwater with some key experience. Headlined by McDaniel, the additions of Boykins, Patterson and Cook could be the key to the Cowboys’ defensive success next season.
While Cook is only in his second year, playing last season at EMCC, the other three all have experience at the power four level and should be able to make some immediate impacts. Considering Grantham’s familiarity with McDaniel, having coached him at Florida, the Charlotte transfer could quickly emerge as a star in the secondary for OSU.
Assuming any of these Cowboys can make an immediate impact, OSU’s combination of incoming talent and returning contributors could make the Cowboys a sneakily dangerous defensive team.