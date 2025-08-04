All pokes

Oklahoma State 2025 Position Preview: Wide Receiver

The Cowboys should have a variety of weapons next season.

Ivan White

Oklahoma State's Talyn Shettron (2) celebrates a catch in front of Utah's Sione Fotu (12) in the first half of the college football between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Utah Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 21, 2024.
Oklahoma State's Talyn Shettron (2) celebrates a catch in front of Utah's Sione Fotu (12) in the first half of the college football between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Utah Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 21, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma State is hoping to bounce back in 2025, and the passing game will be a major factor.

Over the past several months, the Cowboys have made some significant changes. With a new coaching staff around Mike Gundy and numerous additions to the roster, OSU is in for an interesting season.

For OSU to have success next season, the passing game will need to be much more successful than it was in 2024. While the quarterback battle is still ongoing, there will be no shortage of receivers for QB1 to find. From returning Cowboys to potential transfer stars, OSU is loaded at wide receiver.

Wide receivers on roster

Terrill Davis, R-Sr.
Talyn Shettron, R-Jr.
Da’Wain Lofton, R-Sr.
Shamar Rigby, So.
Ayo Shotomide-King, R-Jr.
Royal Capell, Fr.
Tre Griffiths, R-Fr.
Cam Abshire, R-Jr.
Kam Powell, Fr.
Christian Fitzpatrick, R-Sr.
Gavin Freeman, R-Jr.
Sam Jackson V, R-Sr.
Jaylen Lloyd, Jr.
Camron Heard, R-So.
Jaden Perez, Fr.
Matrail Lopez, Fr.

OSU has an abundance of players in the receiver room who could make an impact next season. With so many options, there is likely little room for any freshmen to come in and make a difference, but everyone else might have a chance to break out.

Transfers ready to make an impact

OSU added many players through the portal across the board, but there should be some real excitement about what the team’s additions could do at receiver. Players such as Christian Fitzpatrick and Jaylen Lloyd have already made a name for themselves at the FBS level and should have no issues making an immediate impact.

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) scores a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, some lower-level players are looking to hold up in the Big 12, with Terrill Davis and Cam Abshire highlighting that group. Add in others who are looking for a bigger opportunity in Stillwater, such as Shamar Rigby and Sam Jackson V, and the Cowboys’ transfer class might turn the offense around under Doug Meacham.

Returning receivers

The 2025 receiving core will be dominated by transfers, but a few Cowboys from last season will be trying their luck with the program again. After sticking through one of the worst seasons in recent OSU history, a few players stand out and could be rewarded for their loyalty.

Oklahoma State's Gavin Freeman (17) makes a catch in front of Utah's Lander Barton (8) in the second half of the college football between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Utah Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 21, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Talyn Shettron, Da’Wain Lofton and Gavin Freeman headline the returning Cowboys. While none of those three played a significant role last season, that could easily change in 2025. With differing skillsets and some existing familiarity with Zane Flores if he wins the job, these Cowboys could be key to unlocking a high-flying offense.

