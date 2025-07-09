Oklahoma State 2026 Commit Brandon Ford Praises Current Cowboy Staff
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been relentless on the recruiting trail this season. The Pokes recently proved that if they wanted someone on the roster, then they would exhaust all efforts in making it happen.
One of those recent commits was set on wearing the Kansas State purple before the Cowboys entered the picture. OK State on SI recently caught up with 2026 Crowley defensive back Brandon Ford to talk about his recent flip to Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys offered early, but you went with K-State. What was it about OSU that eventually changed your mind?
"Oklahoma State's old staff had offered me, but due to the coaching changes, their recruitment on me was slowed. But I was still on their board. Coach Jules [Montinar] & the OSU staff came in and were recruiting me even after my commitment to Kansas State. In contrast, the only coach at Kansas State that was keeping communication with me was Coach [Van] Malone. The reason I was iffy on decommitting was because my loyalty to him. But at the end of the day, OSU showed how much they wanted me by still recruiting me regardless of the circumstances."
Oklahoma State has something special brewing with this 2026 class. What incoming recruit do you look forward to playing with the most?
"I don’t have any specific player, but I am looking forward to playing with every single commit OSU has had in this '26 class."
Do you feel any added relief heading into your senior season knowing that the pressure of recruitment is in the rearview?
"Yes, I do have a sense of relief coming into my senior season. But at the end of the day, I still have a target on my back, so the grind doesn’t stop. I will play as if I don’t have any offers."
You are a multi-sport athlete. How have track and football complemented one another during your career?
"Track wasn’t a big part of my career but it was something I did participate in. Long jump was my favorite. I didn’t start till my junior year, but I still made it to regionals regardless of experience."