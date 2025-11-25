Oklahoma State AD 'Thirlled' About Eric Morris Hiring
Oklahoma State is excited to begin its new era.
After firing Mike Gundy back in September, OSU began its search for the next leader of the program, and that search officially ended on Tuesday when the Cowboys announced the hiring of Eric Morris. Currently the head coach at North Texas, Morris has helped the Mean Green become a College Football Playoff contender in just three years, and OSU is hoping for him to find similar success in Stillwater.
While his contract situation was up in the air just a couple of months ago, OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg is in Stillwater long-term and just made the biggest move of his career. After spending the past two months vetting potential candidates, Weiberg seems more than ready to begin a new chapter in Boone Pickens Stadium.
"Today begins the next era of Oklahoma State Football," Weiberg said. "I am thrilled to introduce Eric Morris, his wife Maggie and their boys Jack and George to the OSU Family. Coach Morris has proven his ability to build and lead winning football programs. He has consistently identified, recruited and developed some of the best players in college football."
Along with his tenure at North Texas, Morris has had some notable stints at Texas Tech as offensive coordinator and was head coach for several years at Incarnate Word at the FCS level. Now trying his luck in the Big 12 again as a head coach, Morris has a track record of success.
Perhaps just as important, Weiberg also has a track record of success when it comes to making hires. With recent hires Jacie Hoyt, David Taylor and Steve Lutz all quickly finding success in Gallagher-Iba Arena, there shouldn’t be much doubt in Weiberg’s ability to find talent on the sidelines.
As the Cowboys prepare for this next era, Morris will finish up his year with North Texas, hoping to lead the program to the College Football Playoff. While only time will tell if Morris is the right guy for the job, Weiberg is confident that OSU is in a great position moving forward.
"For many reasons, including the kind of person he is and the lasting relationships he builds with his players, Coach Morris is the perfect fit as the next leader of Cowboy Football," Weiberg said. "The future is bright for OSU Football and I look forward to introducing him and his family to our team, our former players and all Cowboy fans."