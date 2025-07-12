Oklahoma State Adds Seventh In-State Recruit to 2026 Class
Oklahoma State continues to put together an impressive 2026 defensive recruiting class, as today the Cowboys have received a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Landen Anderson out of Edmond, Oklahoma.
With his commitment, Oklahoma State will now be at a total of seven in-state prospects for Oklahoma and 15 total for the growing 2026 class. This will also mark the third top 10 commit the Cowboys have logged for the 2026 class in Oklahoma.
Anderson is a current student at the Santa Fe High School in Edmond, where last season he logged 83 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a sack and 11 quarterback hurries in nine games.
Currently coming in at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Anderson is the No. 505 player on On3’s Industry Ranking for the 2026 class, No. 56 for defensive linemen and is also the No. 7 player for the state of Oklahoma.
Originally committed to the Kansas Jayhawks since early January of this year, Anderson decided to decommit and open up his recruitment a little over a month ago, which allowed the Oklahoma State Cowboys to secure the in-state talent.
Anderson will be the third defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class for Oklahoma State, as they have already received commitments from two four-star prospects in Tajh Overton and Danny Beale III, plus three-star Landon Bland, who will be joining the fray as well.
We will continue to monitor the Oklahoma State recruiting train as Mike Gundy and his staff prepare for this upcoming season of college football.