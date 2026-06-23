Oklahoma State Announces New Jersey Patch Deal with Osage Nation

Oklahoma State became the first Big 12 school to ink a jersey deal for all sports on Tuesday when it announced a deal with the Osage Nation.

The deal means that all Oklahoma State men’s and women’s sports will wear jerseys featuring the Osage logo on the front of the jersey beginning this fall. Oklahoma State showed several renderings of what the patch will look like on social media.

The deal was struck in part due to the university’s ties with Osage Nation principal chief-elect Joe Tillman, who played football at OSU from 1978-81. But the deal runs deeper than that as the Osage Nation reservation near campus and that the Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa sponsors the student union and OSU’s branch campus in Tulsa.

OSU’s partnership with Learfield Sports helped complete the deal between OSU and the Osage Nation.

OSU’s Jersey Patch Deal with Osage Nation

Honoring our history. Building toward what is next.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/JCNRyMAK0x pic.twitter.com/i2Hb9r37Tm — Oklahoma State Athletics (@OSUAthletics) June 23, 2026

Both Oklahoma State and the Osage Nation touted the deal in press releases on Tuesday.

“Oklahoma State Athletics is grateful for the people and the innovative leadership of the Osage Nation for making this historic partnership a reality,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “There is a deep connection of shared values between Oklahoma State and the Osage Nation, and this partnership is the latest confirmation of that relationship.”

So fresh, so clean 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mlIF4YSehM — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) June 23, 2026

Oklahoma State was founded as a land-grant campus with a mission to serve farmers, ranchers, rural communities, and working families in the area through education, research, and outreach. That includes the Osage Nation reservation, which is the largest in the state and includes the ranching, hay production, farming, and extensive land management operations.

“Through collaboration and innovation, both Oklahoma State University and the Osage Nation share a commitment to strengthening agricultural productivity, promoting responsible stewardship of land, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for future generations,” said Tillman in a release.

Oklahoma State’s first sporting event of the year will be Aug. 6 when the women’s soccer team hosts Tulsa in an exhibition game at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater. The first time the football team will wear the patch is when it travels to Tulsa on Sept. 5 to face the Golden Hurricane. The game also serves as new head coach Eric Morris’ debut.

The season debuts for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, along with the men’s wrestling team and the men’s and women’s cross-country teams, have not been announced yet.