Oklahoma State Announces Offensive Coordinator Hire

Oklahoma State has its next offensive coordinator as it steps into a new era in Stillwater.

Earlier this week, OSU announced that Sean Brophy will be the program’s next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Following Eric Morris from North Texas, Brophy will be in his first season as an offensive coordinator in 2026.

In 2025, Brophy served as North Texas’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In the two years before that, Brophy was solely the Mean Green’s quarterbacks coach. While he only has five total years of coaching experience coming into Stillwater, Brophy still had a couple of other stops, serving as a quality control coach at Incarnate Word in 2021 and a graduate assistant at Washington State in 2022.

Helping North Texas’ passing attack be among the best in the nation over the past three years, the days of high-flying offense in Boone Pickens Stadium might be back if he can continue that success at the Big 12 level. Last season, OSU’s offense was the seventh-worst in the country at 292.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, Brophy’s passing attack at North Texas accounted for 323.2 yards alone.

If the Cowboys can get some of that magic from Brophy next season and beyond, they could be in great shape as they look to rebound from a couple of poor offensive seasons.

As the Cowboys look to find success under Morris, Brophy’s ability to succeed as an offensive coordinator will play a significant factor, particularly next season. Perhaps most importantly, the Cowboys are hoping Brophy can find that immediate success while also being a long-term solution in that spot.

Brophy’s arrival could potentially signal the next era of Cowboy football. While the defensive coordinator spot has mostly been a revolving door over the past several years, offensive coordinator was often a spot without much turnover throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure.

Although Doug Meacham was in Stillwater for just one season in 2025 after last offseason’s overhaul, former OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn was in the position for five seasons from 2020-24. Meanwhile, Mike Yurcich was also a longtime offensive coordinator under Gundy from 2013-18, sandwiched in between Todd Monken’s two-year stretch from 2011-12 and Sean Gleeson’s one-year stint in 2019.

While expecting a five-year commitment from any coach in today’s college football environment can seem a bit far-fetched, Brophy could be a star in the making at his position and grow alongside the OSU program under Morris.