Oklahoma State Blown Out by West Virginia, Remains Winless in Big 12 Play
Oklahoma State’s season has quickly turned into a nightmare.
On Saturday, OSU lost 38-14 to West Virginia in the team’s lowest-scoring home game since last season against South Alabama. Dropping another game to begin the Big 12 schedule, OSU is solidly out of the conference title race, and its streak of winning seasons could be in jeopardy.
OSU got the ball to begin the third quarter after a rough first half. The Cowboys (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big 12) immediately went three and out, with Ollie Gordon suffering a right leg injury on third down.
With the Cowboys still unable to find anything offensively, Garret Rangel entered the game late in the third quarter.
OSU’s defense struggled throughout the game, particularly against Garrett Greene. The West Virginia quarterback torched the Cowboys on the ground and through the air, finishing with 159 passing yards, 86 rushing yards and a touchdown.
After Greene’s touchdown run put OSU down 24-0, the Cowboys finally got on the scoreboard. Alan Bowman hit Rashod Owens on third-and-goal for an 8-yard touchdown just before halftime. However, OSU’s momentum was shortlived as CJ Donaldson capped off a touchdown drive with only 28 seconds left in the second quarter, giving his team a 31-7 lead at the half.
On a third-and-7 late in the first quarter, Greene scrambled for a 39-yard run to set up the Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) in the red zone. Greene took a hard hit and left with an injury. Backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol found Traylon Ray for the game’s first touchdown later on the drive to take a 10-0 lead.
After stopping the Cowboys again, the Mountaineers drove downfield again with little resistance. Jahiem White punched in a 10-yard score to give West Virginia a 17-0 lead.
After dropping their third straight game to begin the conference slate, the Cowboys will get their first bye week.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.