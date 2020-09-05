SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Head Coaches Show Support for Mike Holder

Pokes Report Staff

STILLWATER -- On Friday Tulsa World sports columnist Bill Haisten published a story detailing how the mood was tense and at least some attitudes in the Oklahoma state athletic department were sour over discussion about impending proposed salary and budget cuts.

This was the response by the head coaches at Oklahoma State.

"In Mike Holder, we have a leader who is committed to doing what's right. The impact of the pandemic has been felt by people worldwide. Here at Oklahoma State, we have met weekly and the transparency from Coach Holder in those meetings has prepared us for the adversity we now face.

"We as head coaches are willing to make sacrifices in order to do what we love - interact with and be a positive influence for young people. They are the beating heart of OSU Athletics and the reason all of us are here.

"Know that we get to create championship experiences for student-athletes we care so deeply about keeps our spirits high and our purpose clear. Oklahoma State is family and greater things are yet to come."

The Tulsa World article comes in the following days of multiple schools and athletic departments, such as OU, Texas and Texas Tech, announcing coaching and athletic staff taking pay cuts, being furloughed or let go.

Sources say athletic director Mike Holder — before anyone could comprehend a coronavirus crisis was imminent — moved several million dollars from an emergency-fund account and applied it to the final stages of the construction of OSU’s $60 million baseball facility.

That transfer of funds did not require the approval of the Board of Regents, and the exact amount of reallocated money isn’t yet known. If it were available now, it could be used to soften the pandemic’s impact on the OSU athletic department.

Sources also report that during a virtual meeting of all staff members four months ago, Holder suggested there could be a universal salary reduction of 40%. - Tulsa World.

A large portion of Oklahoma State's athletic budget comes from ticket sales and revenue generated from football weekends. The university announced towards the end of August a reduction to 25% fan capacity in Boone Pickens Stadium for the 2020 season.

Oklahoma State kicks off the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 12 against Tulsa in Stillwater. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on either ESPN or ESPNU. The Cowboys are currently 21.5-point favorites.

