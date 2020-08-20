Source: Capacity of Boone Pickens Stadium Limited to 25%

STILLWATER -- One of the biggest questions since the Big 12 announced it would be moving forward with the 2020 is how many fans would be allowed to attend the games.

Well, it appears we have our answer. A source inside the athletic department told Pokes Report Oklahoma State plans on limiting the capacity of Boone Pickens Stadium to 25%. The current capacity of BPS is 55,509, so the athletic department and ticket office is looking at roughly 13,877. That number does not include the suites.

Tickets will be limited to season ticket holders only as there will be no single game tickets available.

The athletic department and ticket office will be releasing the details on configuration of the seating next week. However, Pokes Report has learned there will be groups of pods throughout the stadium and that Burns Hargis has made the decision there will be six feet of space between each seating pod. Fan surveys are still being looked at to determine the number of seats per pod but it’s looking like there will be four seats in each. The athletic department is also considering adding six and eight person pods, but will need to determine how many groups there are that are that large.

The ticket office also announced on Thursday there will be 2,500 tickets available for students. That number doesn’t include the band or spirit groups such as the cheerleaders or pom squad which will be in the stands instead of on the field this season. It also doesn’t include other Oklahoma State athletes. The paddle people will be allowed at games, but will count towards the 2,500 student tickets number.

There will also not be a full band, but more of an 80-member pep band.

While less than 14,000 tickets isn’t the best news, Oklahoma State should consider itself lucky as West Virginia announced on Thursday there will be no spectators in the stands for its season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12.

Here are the guidelines Oklahoma State released last week about fan attendance.