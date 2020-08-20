Source: Capacity of Boone Pickens Stadium Limited to 25%
Zach Lancaster
STILLWATER -- One of the biggest questions since the Big 12 announced it would be moving forward with the 2020 is how many fans would be allowed to attend the games.
Well, it appears we have our answer. A source inside the athletic department told Pokes Report Oklahoma State plans on limiting the capacity of Boone Pickens Stadium to 25%. The current capacity of BPS is 55,509, so the athletic department and ticket office is looking at roughly 13,877. That number does not include the suites.
Tickets will be limited to season ticket holders only as there will be no single game tickets available.
The athletic department and ticket office will be releasing the details on configuration of the seating next week. However, Pokes Report has learned there will be groups of pods throughout the stadium and that Burns Hargis has made the decision there will be six feet of space between each seating pod. Fan surveys are still being looked at to determine the number of seats per pod but it’s looking like there will be four seats in each. The athletic department is also considering adding six and eight person pods, but will need to determine how many groups there are that are that large.
The ticket office also announced on Thursday there will be 2,500 tickets available for students. That number doesn’t include the band or spirit groups such as the cheerleaders or pom squad which will be in the stands instead of on the field this season. It also doesn’t include other Oklahoma State athletes. The paddle people will be allowed at games, but will count towards the 2,500 student tickets number.
There will also not be a full band, but more of an 80-member pep band.
While less than 14,000 tickets isn’t the best news, Oklahoma State should consider itself lucky as West Virginia announced on Thursday there will be no spectators in the stands for its season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12.
Here are the guidelines Oklahoma State released last week about fan attendance.
- Mobile ticketing and parking
- No tickets or parking passes for the club level or main stadium bowl area will be printed and mailed from OSU Athletics.
- Fans are encouraged to download their tickets and parking passes to their mobile device prior to arriving to Boone Pickens Stadium through their Account Manager.
- If a printed option is preferred, then fans can print their tickets and parking pass from home, also through Account Manager.
- For more, visit am.ticketmaster.com/okstate.
- Additional spacing between seats
- Adequate space is allotted between groups.
- Mask requirement
- Both Oklahoma State University and the city of Stillwater have ordinances in place for people to wear face coverings in public spaces in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. This applies to Boone Pickens Stadium, as well.
- Acceptable face coverings include R95, KN95, dust masks, procedural masks, cotton bandanas, neck gaiters, running buffs and some tightly woven scarves. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
- No tailgating
- Tailgating is prohibited on the campus of Oklahoma State University.
- POSSE Parking
- Lots open 2 1/2 hours before kickoff.
- Clear bag policy
- Fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy.
- Approved For Entry
- Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"
- Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC drawstring bags no larger than 12" x 12"
- Clear one-gallon storage bags.
- A small clutch purse approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. The largest permissible size is 4.5" x 6.5"
- Permitted with Inspection
- Diaper bags with an accompanying child will be searched and tagged upon entry.
- Bags larger than approved sized for medical necessities will be searched and tagged upon entry.
- Hand sanitizers
- Several new hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the stadium for fan use.
- Concession stands
- Plexiglas has been added to concession stands and to portable points of sale throughout Boone Pickens Stadium.
- Common Areas
- The cool zone area on the plaza level in the west end zone – a popular area for fans on game day – is closed in order to discourage large gatherings.