Oklahoma State Continuing Stretch of Weeknight Games
Oklahoma State’s schedule has plenty of interesting detail, including a familiar quirk.
On Tuesday, the Big 12 announced the conference schedule for the 2025 season. While the Cowboys’ nonconference schedule had already been released, it wasn’t free from modifications.
Along with learning the dates for all nine conference games next season, OSU also announced its season opener against UT Martin will now be on Aug. 28, a Thursday. Weeknight games have been a key part of OSU’s schedule for years, and it appears that will continue in 2025.
While some of the Cowboys’ most recent weeknight games have been among the most electric of the season, this season opener being moved to a Thursday might just take away from what little energy would have been at that game to begin with.
UT Martin is by far the worst team on OSU’s schedule as an FCS school and should be the easiest win on its schedule. Considering the level of competition, next season’s weekday game should go much better than OSU’s two from 2024. Last season, the Cowboys fell in dramatic fashion against undefeated BYU and finished the season by getting shut out at Colorado.
OSU’s most recent season-opening weekday game came in 2022 when the Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58-44. Fresh off a 12-2 season the year before, the Cowboys had far higher expectations and much more buzz coming into that season than they will in 2025.
Regardless of how good the team is, the Cowboys’ opponent to begin 2025 will keep their Thursday night game much less exciting than their most recent weekday game in Boone Pickens Stadium. That matchup came in 2023 after a bye week against Kansas State. The Cowboys won that game to turn around their season and begin a five-game winning streak.
While this matchup won’t be as electric as OSU’s most recent weekday games, it will have plenty of intriguing storylines. OSU’s opener will feature the debut of numerous coaches and players and could give a glimpse into some position battles, most importantly the quarterback battle.
As the Cowboys look to turn around their season in 2025, they will get to start with a Thursday night affair.
