Oklahoma State Cornerbacks: The Good, The Great, The Unknown Entering Fall Camp

The Oklahoma State Cowboys would like a secondary that can turn teams over in 2026. It was not something they excelled at last year.

The secondary was among the worst teams in the Big 12 in interceptions. It was just one of the many reasons the Cowboys went 1-11 last season, with Mike Gundy losing his job and Eric Morris hired to turn the program around.

Oklahoma State on SI continues its fall camp position previews with a look at the cornerback position, where there is intriguing talent but some real question marks.

The Good

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have eight cornerbacks on the roster, giving them the opportunity to go four deep on each side. Also of use is experience. Six of the eight corners have played in college football and a couple return from last year’s team.

Returning from last year’s team are redshirt sophomore and starter LaDainian Fields and sophomore Kobi Freeman, who didn’t play at corner but saw time as a kickoff returner.

Three of the transfers are seniors and have significant game experience including Texas Tech’s Mo Horn, Vanderbilt’s Trudell Berry and the well-traveled Jeremiah Piper, who has played at Western Michigan, Western Illinois and Youngstown State.

One North Texas transfer is among the eight, redshirt junior Kollin Lewis. The other two corners are true freshmen — Maliek Bracy of Argyle, Texas, and Marrel Davis III of Summer Creek High School in Houston.

The overall talent feels like an upgrade from a year ago. Morris and his staff were able to keep the best parts of last year’s group.

The Great

CB LaDainian Fields (right). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LaDainian Fields feels like a player that could take a huge step this season. He landed a starting job midway through last year and with two interceptions he shared the team lead. He even had a pick-six. At 6-1, the Del City, Okla., product is going to have the length and speed to handle matchups outside. He has potential to be an All-Big 12 cornerback.

Collin Lewis could take a step forward too. He played in the North Texas 4-2-5 scheme run by defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity — now at OSU — and had two interceptions. He could fight Mo Horn for a starting spot. Horn’s potential should be seen by what he did in 2024 with the Red Raiders, when he had 56 tackles and five pass breakups.

There are three corners on this team that have breakout potential in 2026.

The Unknown

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the roster says the Cowboys have eight cornerbacks, there are some serious questions about what some of them can do this year. Kobi Freeman, as noted, didn’t play any corner last year. Even with a 1-11 team, he didn’t get a shot. Perhaps this scheme and Cassity gives him a shot at more playing time?

Some of the experience is spotty. Trudell Berry missed last season at Vanderbilt due to injury and only started games for the Commodores in 2023. He also missed all of spring workouts. Jeremiah Piper is playing his seventh year of college football and has only played in 26 games. He missed most of last season due to injury and got a medical hardship waiver. True freshmen Maliek Bracy and Marrel Davis III haven’t played a college game yet.

So, there’s talent and opportunity for those five players. But the injury histories of Berry and Piper, along with the inexperience of Freeman and the two freshmen leave the Cowboys in need of those five players developing fast in fall camp — and staying healthy.