Oklahoma State Cowboy Backfield is Unproven, but Skilled and Ready
The Oklahoma State Cowboys' 2025 run game is a bit of a mystery. Following the departure of current NFL running back Ollie Gordon, the Pokes were left with a vacant RB1 position but plenty of incoming horsepower to fill the void left by Gordon.
Rodney Fields Jr. (Redshirt Freshman)
The freshman phenom burst onto the scene a season ago and showed flashes of greatness. He rushed for 3,100 yards and 54 touchdowns during his high school career and showcased his potential last season with 99 yards on 21 carries. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry and had a season-long 22-yard scamper against BYU.
With Ollie Gordon's departure, the starting role is up for grabs, and Fields has the speed, agility and track background to kick off the season as RB1. The coaching staff trusts Fields' work ethic and playmaking ability, potentially making him the focal point of the Cowboys' run-heavy offense.
Trent Howland (Redshirt Senior)
Trent Howland enters the 2025 football season for the Cowboys as the seasoned veteran of the crew. The 6-foot-3, 240 pound beast brings physicality and experience to the backfield. He racked up 230 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries a season ago. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and showed a late season surge of 141 yards on 23 carries. His veteran presence could help steady a young Cowboy backfield that searching for their next great running back to emerge from the dust.
The Dark Horses
Sesi Vailahi showed promise a season ago and could be a viable option for the Pokes heading into the 2025 season. It looks to be Fields and Howland's job to lose, and Vailahi should be patiently waiting in the wings for the opportunity to make an impact in the run game.
Kalib Hicks is new to the Cowboy roster following a jump from the Sooners. He was a superstar running back out of high school and once he finds his footing in the lineup, Hicks could easily find himself garnishing snaps this season.
The biggest sleeper in the rotation may be transfer portal addition Freddie Brock who made the move from Georgia State in the offseason. He ran for 819 yards a season ago and added another 166 yards in the receiving game. The buzz around Brock has been fairly quiet heading into the upcoming season, but expect the Brock conversation to pick up by the time Big 12 play rolls around.