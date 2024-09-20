Oklahoma State QB Goes Viral With Crazy Stat Before Utah Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are in for a big game on Saturday as they host the Utah Utes in a top-15 matchup. As the No. 14-ranked team in the land, the Cowboys have the chance to defend their home field while remaining perfect on the season.
Defeating the No. 12-ranked Utes would set Oklahoma State up nicely, giving them some wiggle room in the Big 12 as the Cowboys and Utes are two of the teams projected to finish near the top of the table in the conference.
Ahead of the matchup, a unique stat went viral regarding Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman and Utah quarterback Cam Rising's age. The two combine to be 49 years old, which is quite wild considering it's a college football contest.
The two have been able to remain at the college football level for so long becuse of the timing of their careers. Redshirts, injury redshirts, a covid season and more have prolonged their careers at the amateur level.
However, one twist coming for the contest is the availability of Rising. The Utah quarterback could be dealing with an injury, and fans are speculating even more so as the betting odds suddenly flipped in favor of Oklahoma State.
Now, the Cowboys are a 2.5-point favorite after being a slight underdog for quite some time. Oklahoma State winning its Big 12 opener, doing so against a team widely regarded as the favorite of the conference, would be a huge start to conference play.
