Oklahoma State Defensive Star Entering Transfer Portal

One of Oklahoma State’s brightest stars may be heading out of Stillwater.

On Thursday, OSU linebacker Wendell Gregory announced that he will be entering the transfer portal after just one season with the Cowboys. While he was only in Stillwater for one season, he made about as much impact as possible from a freshman on a 1-11 squad.

In 12 games with the Cowboys in 2025, Gregory made 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also forced a fumble and had one pass breakup. With an impressive freshman season amid all the chaos in Stillwater, Gregory earned a spot on the All-Big 12 third team and won Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

However, it appears he won’t be building on that season in Stillwater for new OSU head coach Eric Morris. Despite a great first impression for the Pokes in 2025, Gregory now seems poised to continue his promising career at another school.

While Morris’ arrival was always sure to come alongside a significant amount of transfers and a severe roster overhaul, there was also always hope that the Cowboys would be able to get some of their top stars from the 2025 season to stick around. Considering OSU went 1-11, there aren’t many players who could even be seen as significant departures, but Gregory is one of the few who clearly have what it takes to make a strong impact at the power four level.

With Skyler Cassity coming in as OSU’s defensive coordinator, having talent like Gregory on the roster already could have made it easy for him to adjust to this level. However, the Pokes will need to rely on some big additions through the transfer portal as they were already going to.

As OSU enters this next era, the program will be desperate to prove it can be a landing spot and long-term destination for some of the top players in the country. Yet, with all of the departures that have already taken place since Mike Gundy’s firing back in September, it will probably take some results on the field for the program to get to that point.

Although Gregory’s entrance into the portal doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be a Cowboy next year, history certainly points toward the defensive star finding a new home after one season in Stillwater. While OSU would’ve loved to have him around much longer, these changes were simply to be expected.