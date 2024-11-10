Oklahoma State Disappoints Again at TCU, Remains Winless in Big 12 Play
Oklahoma State’s quest for a bowl game and winning season ended in Fort Worth.
OSU lost 38-13 to TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday night. For the first time since 2005, OSU will miss a bowl game and finish with a losing record.
While Saturday night was a reminder of just how bad OSU has been this season, there was also a reminder of the good times. In the fourth quarter, Brennan Presley made his seventh catch of the night to pass Rashaun Woods and become the Cowboys’ career receptions leader.
He finished the night with 10 catches for 75 yards and also became the fourth player in OSU history with 5,000 all-purpose yards.
However, his record-breaking performance was a short-lived reminder as the Cowboys still trailed by a few scores.
Following an uninspiring performance in the first half, OSU got the ball first after halftime and looked to take advantage. Ollie Gordon’s 15-yard run and De’Zhaun Stribling’s 15-yard catch in TCU territory set up a goal-to-go situation. Gordon punched in a 2-yard score on the outside before a failed two-point conversion kept TCU’s lead at 24-6.
Although that score gave the Cowboys some momentum, it was too little, too late. The Cowboys’ deficit never went below 18 for the rest of the night.
After the Cowboys gave up a field goal and then stalled on offense, they made a stop and had an opportunity to get into a rhythm. Although the Cowboys got across midfield on their second drive, it was all for not. Gordon fumbled on the TCU 38 to set up a touchdown drive for the Horned Frogs, helping them take a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.
OSU’s offense continued to stall throughout the rest of the half, and the defense continued to allow scores. Savion Williams punched in a score at the goal line midway through the second quarter, and Williams caught a slant for another touchdown with seven seconds left in the first half.
OSU will return to Stillwater for its final home game and senior day against Texas Tech in a couple of weeks, with a bye week upcoming.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.