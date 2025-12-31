TCU Roasted USC Legend Matt Leinart With Savage Two-Word Message After Alamo Bowl Win
The TCU Horned Frogs football program only played one game but won twice on Tuesday night. First, the Horned Frogs, who were without starting quarterback Josh Hoover—who entered the transfer portal—pulled off an overtime upset of the Trojans in stunning fashion. Then, the football program's Twitter account dunked on former Heisman Trophy winner and USC legend Matt Leinart, who attempted to dismiss the bowl game loss, in which the Trojans were without multiple starters due to opt-outs and injuries.
But the Horned Frogs' Twitter account wouldn't let Leinart get away with it, as the program had a curt reply to the former first-round NFL pick's tweet.
Ouch. But to the victor go the spoils, or in this case, to the winner goes the right to troll. And TCU football did just that.
But in an interesting counterpoint to Leinart's assertion that “nobody cares“, several former USC players—LenDale White, Su'a Cravens and Rey Maualuga—joined him in reacting to the Trojans' loss on Twitter, only, they were outraged and disappointed to see the program they once starred for stuck in a cycle of seeming mediocrity.
Evidently, someone did care.