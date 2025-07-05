Oklahoma State Dominating 2026 In-State Recruiting Class
Something had to change in Stillwater, and it had to change fast. The Cowboys were coming off their first losing season in ages and were also dealing with a virtually brand-new coaching staff. The future was looking bleak for the Pokes until the impossible happened.
The Oklahoma State coaching staff hit the 2026 recruiting class with all of their muscle. They took to the road as well as social media in an effort to load up for the future of the O-State organization. Not only did the Pokes land a solid 2026 class, but they did so by doing what others refused... the Cowboys looked for Oklahoma prep talent.
Of the 23 Oklahoma commits for the 2026 class ranked by 247Sports, six of those players are now future OSU Cowboys. Tulsa was second with three commits while Arkansas, Kansas and Kansas State each landed a pair of Oklahoma athletes. The most shocking statistic of them all is the fact that the Oklahoma Sooners have yet to snag an in-state recruit from the 2026 class.
The Oklahoma State organization has proven that in-state talent matters, and it wants to see local athletes succeed in the state of Oklahoma. The Pokes have quickly turned the tide on what may be the start of something special in Stillwater.
The Cowboys didn't just land your run-of-the-mill football players from the Sooner State. Each 2026 commit is currently ranked in the top 100 nationally at their position. The Pokes have hard commits from 2026 No. 1 in-state player Tajh Overton, No. 1 in-state running back KD 'Batman' Jones, OSU legacy athlete Braeden Presley, potential 4-star defender Trey McGlothlin, top O-line prospect Aiden Martin and secondary specialist Carter Langenderfer.
Not only did these top athletes see the light at the end of the tunnel at Oklahoma State, but they also pulled for each other during the recruiting process. Players like KD Jones (along with his dad Kejuan Jones), Aiden Martin, Tajh Overton and Trey McGlothlin took to social media to ensure the future of Oklahoma State football began with the 2026 recruiting class. Then something strange happened... it started to work.
Is Oklahoma State football back? Only time will tell, but the progress made by the Cowboy coaching staff on the recruiting trail has many believing that the Pokes can once again compete with the heavy hitters of college football.