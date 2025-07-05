Oklahoma State Dominating 2026 In-State Recruiting Class

BREAKING: Class of 2026 4 ⭐️ DT Tajh Overton ( @_iamtajh_ ) has committed to Oklahoma State he tells me.

-

Tajh Overton is a 6’3 (275 LBS) Defensive Tackle out of Owasso, OK. He has 25+ offers and ultimately chose Oklahoma State over his other two finalists of Oklahoma and Ole… pic.twitter.com/btD6JWuARp