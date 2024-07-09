Oklahoma State Excited About Upcoming Trips to Colorado, BYU
Conference realignment has been the subject of much criticism in recent years, but it can add some excitement to road trips.
In 2024, Oklahoma State will make two new road trips to BYU and Colorado. Not only will they be new conference road trips, but both games will take place on Fridays.
The Cowboys got their first taste of BYU in the Big 12 last season in the regular season finale. OSU completed an 18-point comeback to secure a trip to the Big 12 Championship. Next season, OSU will get the Cougars in the middle of the season on a Friday night.
“They’re excited about playing in Provo; they’re excited about playing in Boulder because they haven’t been there,” Gundy said. “And it was interesting listening to [Alan] Bowman because Bowman has been around long enough that he’s played in about every stadium in the country, but he said, ‘I haven’t been able to play in these stadiums, I haven’t experienced it.’”
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Adds Former Oklahoma Safety Reed DeQuasie to Football Roster
Gundy and the Cowboys will also be making their first trip to Boulder since 2008 when Colorado was still in the Big 12. Along with Colorado coming back to the conference, Deion Sanders is along for the ride.
One of the most polarizing coaches in college football, Sanders took over the Buffaloes last season and has turned them into one of the most interesting programs in the country. While some might not like Coach Prime’s style, Gundy is excited about what he brings to the conference.
“I think we’re lucky in our league that he’s with us because he brings more people and notoriety and viewers to the Big 12 Conference,” Gundy said. “And that’s what makes it go. We need viewership. We want people to watch our teams play.
“It’ll be fun to have him in our league. It’s fun for me to have Colorado back in our league and compete against him.”
READ MORE: OSU Football: Mike Gundy Confirms Ollie Gordon Will Not Be Suspended
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.