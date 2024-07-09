OSU Football: Mike Gundy Confirms Ollie Gordon Will Not Be Suspended
Oklahoma State’s star will not miss any time to begin the season.
OSU coach Mike Gundy confirmed on Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days that running back Ollie Gordon will not miss any games as a result of his recent arrest. Gundy said that any punishment for Gordon would be handled internally.
Gordon was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on June 30 on suspicion of DUI. Along with reportedly speeding, Gordon had multiple open bottles of alcohol and had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 and 0.11. On Monday, Gordon was charged with a criminal misdemeanor.
Gordon issued a statement on Monday concerning his off-field issues.
I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th,” Gordon said. “I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.
“Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you.”
Last season, Gordon was the nation’s leading rusher and was the focal point of OSU’s offense throughout the season. In helping OSU to 10 wins, Gordon earned the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Gordon did not miss any games last season and is set to play in every game again in 2024, barring injuries. The Cowboys will begin their season on Aug. 31 against South Dakota State.
