Oklahoma State Expects to Debut 27 New Faces in Season Opener
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy steered away from the depth chart questions at his latest press conference, but did announce that 27 players who have never suited up for the Cowboys will see action in the season opener against UT Martin. He also added that we would likely see more of those new faces on the defensive side of the football.
Coming off a 3-9 campaign in 2024, this aggressive approach signals a major reset for a program determined to rebound in the Big 12. Gundy later mentioned he was new to this many first-time players and wasn't sure how the game time cohesion would be.
The Cowboys’ 2024 season was a low point for the program, which was plagued by a winless Big 12 slate and a 52-0 loss at Colorado. Gundy, OSU’s winningest coach with 169 victories, overhauled his roster and staff in the offseason. He brought in 32 new players, many via the transfer portal, and hired new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. The decision to play 27 newcomers in the opening game may be new to the Cowboys, but they are up for the challenge.
Fans of Oklahoma State football waited on the edge of their seats for any news regarding who will be under center in Week 1. As the press conference ended, the QB situation for the Cowboys remained the same.
"I don't have any updates on that," Gundy said when ask what quarterbacks will be used in week one.
Defensively, Grantham’s NFL experience has raised the unit’s intensity, and Gundy emphasized that many of the 27 newcomers in week one could see time on the defensive side of the football. The Cowboys hit the team's defensive needs hard during the offseason. The Pokes added some heavy hitters to the defensive unit that was decimated a season ago.
Oklahoma State may have some fresh faces in Stillwater on gameday, but we have to remember these aren't your average newcomers. Many of the 27 players mentioned by Gundy are coming to Oklahoma State with previous big game experience. Can the Pokes come together as a collective unit heading forward?
With a challenging schedule that includes away games against Oregon, Arizona and Texas Tech, the Cowboys face a tough road ahead. Gundy has shown in the past that his squads thrive in the underdog role. As Oklahoma State gears up for its season opener, all eyes will be on these 27 new Cowboys to see if they can spark a turnaround for Oklahoma State football.