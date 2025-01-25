Oklahoma State Extends 2026 Recruiting Arm into Texas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been making some noise in the world of 2026 prep recruiting. They were handing out the offers to close out the week and the recruiting athlete trend continued for the Cowboys on Friday. Let’s take a look at three recent offers from Oklahoma State that could shake things up during the 2026 season.
2026 Duncanville High School cornerback Braylon Edwards
Oklahoma State hasn’t been afraid to visit Duncanville this recruiting cycle, and they went ahead and handed out an early offer to three-star cornerback Braylon Edwards. Edwards is a 6-foot, 187-pound athlete who was a stellar defender a season ago. He finished the year with 50 tackles and seven pass breakups. He currently holds offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Coastal Carolina, Duke and, most recently, Oklahoma State.
2026 Oakridge High School wide receiver James Scott
Oakridge High School wide receiver James Scott may not be on the national radar at this moment in his career, but the sky is the limit for the future 2026 star. Scott stands at 6-foot-5 and tips the scale at 200-pounds. He hauled in 59 receptions for 958 yards last season to go along with 10 receiving touchdowns.
The offers started to pour in this week for Scott. In the matter of one week, he has received offers from Arizona State, Utah, Kansas State, Florida State and Oklahoma State. The future star from Texas will surely have his pick of the offers when his high school career is finished.
2026 Lancaster High School cornerback Victor Lincoln
Lincoln has been one of the most highly sought-after 2026 recruits in the state of Texas. He had upwards of 20 offers before committing to SMU in September. Lincoln recently decommitted from SMU and has since garnished offers from Oregon State and Oklahoma State.
He is a speedster in the secondary who boasts a 40 time of 4.43 and ran a 10.9 100m during his junior season. He is one of the fastest rising prospects in the state and would be a welcomed addition to any defensive secondary.
