Oklahoma State Extends Offer to 2026 Edge Rusher Julian Hugo
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been addressing a serious team need by way of recruiting following a disastrous 2024 football season. The Cowboys ranked dead last this past season in overall defense. They were at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference in rushing defense and the Pokes were the only team to allow over 200 rushing yards per game in 2024.
The need for quality defensive players has been a focal point during the recruiting process and O-State continues to send out offers to big athletic defensive lineman. They extended an offer to yet another powerful defensive lineman from the 2026 class.
On Friday, the Cowboys extended an offer to 2026 edge rusher Julian Hugo out of Cibolo Steele High School. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender hasn’t drawn major attention from media outlets but college coaches from around the country are beginning to take notice.
Hugo had a major rise in his stock over the spring. He has received offers from UTEP, Hawaii, Arizona, North Texas, UNLV, Call and SMU just to name a few. He is a strong defender who can be a menace at the line of scrimmage. He has an explosive first step; he has stellar speed when in pursuit of the ball carrier.
Hugo has a high motor, and he plays through the whistle. He has the intangibles that seem to be on every college coach’s radar. Hugo has length, speed, and athleticism. He was listed as one of the top five 2026 edge rushers to watch in the state of Texas.
He didn’t disappoint this following season for Cibolo Steele High School who played into the state semifinals. He was named the 29-6A Defense Player of the Year for the 2024 season. He wrapped up the season with 83 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback sacks and 30 QB hurries.
Coach Ryan Osborn continues to flourish on the recruiting road this offseason for the Cowboys as the potential defensive lineman prospects continue to stack up for Oklahoma State.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.