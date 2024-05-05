Oklahoma State Lands Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Wide Receiver
Oklahoma State is snatching a receiver away from Norman.
On Sunday, Oklahoma transfer Gavin Freeman announced his commitment to OSU. With an already loaded offense returning, Freeman gives OSU another weapon for Alan Bowman to throw to.
Freeman has played in every OU game over the past two seasons but has not seen the production and role he wants.
In 2023, Freeman was a solid contributor to the Sooners’ offense, putting up 19 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. His best performance last season came in the Sooners’ win against Arkansas State, where he caught four passes for 19 yards and a touchdown. Freeman also showed off his other abilities in that matchup, scoring another touchdown on a punt return.
Before last season, Freeman’s role was limited further, but he still had some breakout moments. His most impactful play came in a win against Kansas. Freeman caught a career-long 41-yard pass, which was one of his only three catches that season.
In 2022, Freeman also showed his dual-threat ability by rushing seven times for 71 yards and a touchdown. At 5-foot-8, 189 pounds, Freeman’s elusiveness could be on display again in Stillwater next season.
Although some athletes, including Trace Ford last year, have transferred from OSU to OU, Freeman is flipping that script. The commitment is a big get for Mike Gundy’s team as it looks to navigate a new-look Big 12 next season.
Last season, OSU finished 10-4 and made a trip to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship. With an abundance of returning talent on both sides of the field, OSU looks to be a contender in the conference again next season.
Additions like Freeman only increase the Cowboys' chances of winning their first conference title since 2011 and potentially making their first College Football Playoff.
