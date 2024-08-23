Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy Looking to Make Year 20 His Best
Oklahoma State has not had to worry about a coaching search for two decades, and Mike Gundy is looking to make the most of his 20th season.
Last season, Gundy was on track for one of his worst seasons in Stillwater. After starting 2-2, OSU looked to be in serious danger of ending its bowl streak. Yet, Gundy’s team had an incredible midseason turnaround to make the Big 12 Championship in what he called one of his most unforgettable seasons as a head coach.
"It's extremely difficult to be in this profession for 20 years, even more difficult to be 20 years as a head coach and maybe even a little more difficult to be at the same place. You know, once you get past seven years, Mike Leach said that you make a lot of enemies in the same location. That's why you got to stay on the move.”
Although the seven-year mark might have been Leach’s mark for moving on, Gundy’s seventh season as a head coach ensured he would have a job in Stillwater for as long as he wanted. Year seven for Gundy was the historic 2011 campaign, which saw OSU ranked as high as No. 2.
It was also the only time OSU won the Big 12, a feat Gundy will look to accomplish again in 2024. Throughout his time in Stillwater, Gundy has led the Cowboys through several eras in college football. With the 12-team playoff era beginning now, he will have an opportunity to have his most successful campaign yet.
“I've been very fortunate to be here a long time, and a lot of good things have happened. We've had great people here and we've gotten very fortunate to have tough kids, really tough young men who love to play football who were willing to compete at a high level and play at Oklahoma State. So I've been very fortunate."
READ MORE: Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman Snubbed From Bleacher Report's Top 50 QBs
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.