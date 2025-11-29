Oklahoma State Hoping for Senior Day Success Against Iowa State
Oklahoma State is hoping to send off its seniors with a win this weekend.
On Saturday, OSU will host Iowa State in Boone Pickens Stadium in the final game of the 2025 season. While the Cowboys are riding a 10-game losing streak and haven’t won an FBS game this season, they’re hoping that this senior class will get to ride off victorious in their final college game.
As OSU prepares for one last game with its seniors, interim coach Doug Meacham reflected on this group of seniors as he enters his final game as the Cowboys’ head coach.
"A lot of those guys, they don't have any motives other than they just want to play football and win a game, you know,” Meacham said. “They're at the end of the road in terms of playing football here, and hopefully, a couple of them get a shot at the next level. It's always good to have them guys who have all those experiences, and if the younger guys will just pay attention and listen to what they have to say, you can learn a lot and bypass some things that you may have run head-on into, had they not listened to the guys that had already been down the road they're traveling.”
OSU seniors to be recognized on Senior Day:
RB Freddie Brock IV
LS Aidan Davenport
WR Terrill Davis
CB Raymond Gay II
S Kenneth Harris
DT Sitiveni Havili Kaufusi
RB Trent Howland
WR Sam Jackson V
CB JK Johnson
DT Aden Kelley
S Mordecai McDaniel
DT Iman Oates
P Wes Pahl
LB Brandon Rawls
S Parker Robertson
OL Bob Schick
CB Cam Smith
CB Kale Smith
TE Quinton Stewart
K Logan Ward
While many of the Cowboy seniors set to be recognized only played a single season in Stillwater, there were still plenty of intriguing moments from the one-year stars. While there were a number of players to make an impact for OSU throughout the season on that list, it’s hard to pick a more impactful one-year senior than Sam Jackson V, who stepped in at quarterback for a few games in the middle of the season.
While many of the offensive seniors are relatively new to the program, there is also a plethora of Cowboys who have been making impacts on the other side of the ball throughout their careers in Stillwater, such as Cam Smith, Kale Smith and Parker Robertson. While OSU is excited to enter a new era this offseason, it has one more game to appreciate some of its biggest contributors of the past few years.