Oklahoma State Hoping for Strong Finish from Rodney Fields Jr.
Oklahoma State is entering the final weeks of the season and could be looking for some big games from a young star.
Throughout the 2025 season, not much has gone right for OSU. Sitting at 1-9 entering the final two games of the year, the Cowboys have now gone over 14 months without an FBS win.
While it’d be easy to simply look at everything negative that’s happened in Stillwater over the past couple of months, there have still been some positives. Perhaps the most encouraging part of OSU’s season has been freshman running back Rodney Fields Jr.
after giving OSU fans a taste of what he could do in 2024, Fields took full advantage of his opportunities this season. In 2025, Fields has 105 carries for 527 yards and a touchdown while adding another 26 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.
After showcasing his skills throughout the early portion of the season, Fields should have plenty of chances to end the season on a high note. With UCF and Iowa State on the slate to end the year, the Cowboys should be hoping for Fields to have a fun sendoff into next year.
Back in 2022, Ollie Gordon had a 136-yard performance in the season finale, foreshadowing what was to come in 2023. While Fields has already had some stellar performances and won’t be looking for his first 100-yard game after hitting that mark twice already this season, ending the year by putting up some big numbers could bode well for his sophomore campaign.
While Fields has already broken out this season, any type of performance like what Gordon had in that finale against West Virginia in 2022 could be exactly what the Cowboys need moving into next season. Of course, that would also require Fields to stay in town, which is far from a guarantee.
Still, there shouldn’t be any doubts for Fields about his role in Stillwater moving forward. Barring any star transfers coming in under a new coach, he should enter his third season at OSU as the clear No. 1 running back.
Considering Gordon didn’t even have that luxury going into his Doak Walker season, that should give Fields some confidence about his future in Stillwater as he enters this offseason.
Only time will tell if some big games to finish the year will happen or if they would even make a difference for Fields moving forward, but it’d at least be a welcome sight after what OSU fans have been watching all season.