SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State-Iowa State Match Up

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- After finding out the game against Baylor has been postponed until Dec. 12, game details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 Conference match up against Iowa State has been announced.

The Cowboys are set to host the Cyclones in Stillwater on Oct. 24 with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.

No. 7 Oklahoma State enters the game against Iowa State atop the Big 12 standings with a 3-0 record. No. 20 Iowa State enters with a 3-1 record coming off a 31-15 win over Texas Tech this past Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy finished the game going 34-of43 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. As for sophomore running back Breece Hall, he finished the day with 27 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

As a whole, the Cyclone offense put up 516 total yards of offense, 302 through the air and 214 on the ground. As for the Cyclone defense, they had a solid outing as they held the Red Raiders to just 270 yards of total offense

The Cowboys are now entering their second week in a row without a game as they had an open week this past weekend and the game against Baylor on Oct. 17 has been postponed.

The Big 12 Conference announces the postponement of the Saturday, October 17, Oklahoma State at Baylor football game. Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship remains tentatively scheduled for December 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants.

As for Iowa State, they're also off this weekend, however it's because they're in a scheduled open week.

While it was an unplanned stoppage for the Cowboys, it gives the coaching and strength staffs another week to make sure quarterback Spencer Sanders is at 100% after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening game against Tulsa.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For No. 7 Cowboys, How is that Baylor Game Looking?

Oklahoma State football is hoping to play Baylor but the Bears have COVID-19 issues

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboy Football Does Way More With Less

Oklahoma State football is not known for landing big-time players, but rather getting the best football player regardless of recruiting ranking and developing them to be some of the best in the country.

Zach Lancaster

by

High Def Poke

Baylor Halts Football and Oklahoma State Has to Sit Another Week Until Iowa State

Oklahoma State football will wait until Dec, 12 to play Baylor and wait until Oct. 24 to play again when Iowa State comes to Stillwater.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Cowboys Move Up in Polls During Open Week

Oklahoma State sees rise in both weekly polls as two losses within the top 10 propelled Cowboys forward

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy

What Did Cowboys Learn on Big 12 Saturday Off?

Oklahoma State football had the Saturday off so they were about to learn about most of the rest of the Big 12.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State at Kansas: Official Game Thread

Here's the Pokes Report official game thread for Oklahoma State's first Big 12 road game against Kansas. Follow along with all the action and join in on the conversation in the comment section!

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowboy Hoops to Live Stream First Official Practice of 2020-21 Season

You can watch Oklahoma State's first official practice of the Cade Cunningham era this coming Wednesday as the program will be live streaming the event.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State Battles Bye Weekend and Big 12 Predictions

Oklahoma State football has a bye week and that can be dangerous with the spread of coronavirus.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Boynton and Co. Offer Rising 2022 Georgia Gaurd

Mike Boynton and Co. have made their way back to The Peach State and have extended an offer to rising 2022 star Samuel Moss.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Baylor Halts All Football Operations Due to COVID-19

The Baylor athletic department has sent out a release announcing it has shutdown all football operations "to allow for further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing."

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy