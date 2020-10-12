Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State-Iowa State Match Up

STILLWATER -- After finding out the game against Baylor has been postponed until Dec. 12, game details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 Conference match up against Iowa State has been announced.

The Cowboys are set to host the Cyclones in Stillwater on Oct. 24 with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.

No. 7 Oklahoma State enters the game against Iowa State atop the Big 12 standings with a 3-0 record. No. 20 Iowa State enters with a 3-1 record coming off a 31-15 win over Texas Tech this past Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy finished the game going 34-of43 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. As for sophomore running back Breece Hall, he finished the day with 27 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

As a whole, the Cyclone offense put up 516 total yards of offense, 302 through the air and 214 on the ground. As for the Cyclone defense, they had a solid outing as they held the Red Raiders to just 270 yards of total offense

The Cowboys are now entering their second week in a row without a game as they had an open week this past weekend and the game against Baylor on Oct. 17 has been postponed.

The Big 12 Conference announces the postponement of the Saturday, October 17, Oklahoma State at Baylor football game. Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship remains tentatively scheduled for December 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants.

As for Iowa State, they're also off this weekend, however it's because they're in a scheduled open week.

While it was an unplanned stoppage for the Cowboys, it gives the coaching and strength staffs another week to make sure quarterback Spencer Sanders is at 100% after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening game against Tulsa.