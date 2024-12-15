Oklahoma State Lands All-MAC Linebacker in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State could have its next defensive star.
On Sunday, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Akron transfer Bryan McCoy is heading to OSU. The linebacker has spent his first three seasons with the Zips and grown into a star.
In 2024, McCoy finished with 120 tackles, good for the ninth-most in the FBS. Along with being one of the top 10 in college football, that mark was good enough to place him third in the MAC. He also finished his junior campaign with two tackles for loss and earned a spot on the All-MAC second team.
In 2023, McCoy played closer to the line of scrimmage and thrived to earn a spot on the All-MAC third team as a sophomore. He finished that season with 94 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. McCoy also forced a fumble and had a scoop and score against Morgan State.
McCoy leaves Akron with career numbers of 237 tackles and eight tackles for loss. As he comes into Stillwater, McCoy could quickly become one of the top members of the OSU defense.
McCoy also marks the first big commitment for OSU’s new defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham. A veteran who has spent decades coaching and spent time at a few big schools, Grantham is the guy OSU trusts to turn the defense around after being one of the worst in the country last season. With McCoy heading to Stillwater, Grantham’s defense has an anchor at linebacker, a position where OSU lost some of college football’s best.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.