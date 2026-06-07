Oklahoma State Lands First Offensive Line Commitment for Class of 2027

The Oklahoma State Cowboys landed a commitment from an offensive lineman that they hosted on campus during an official visit this weekend in Stillwater.

Sonny Mullen, an offensive lineman who plays at Troy High School in Troy, Texas, announced his commitment to the Cowboys on social media on Sunday morning. This came just a couple of days after his official visit to the Cowboys, one of six players that the program hosted on campus.

This is a significant get for the Cowboys. To this point they had not landed a offensive lineman for the Class of 2027. The class still tilts heavily to the offensive side, as three of the previous four commitments were offensive. But this gives new head coach Eric Morris an offensive lineman to build around as he continues to rake in talent during his first full recruiting cycle.

About Sonny Mullen

Per 247 Sports, the 6-6, 280-pound offensive lineman is the No. 102 offensive lineman in the country and the No. 163 player in the state of Texas. He’s considered a three-star player.

He had a dozen offers, most of which came from Big 12 schools. Notably, per 247, he had committed to Houston, which is closer to his home in Troy than Stillwater. TCU, Baylor and Kansas State were among the Big 12 schools that had offered the offensive lineman.

Morris, a former offensive coach before he became a head coach, has landed three commitments for 2027 on the offensive side — Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker and Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott.

The other commitment is Bryson Brown, who plays at Broken Bow High School in Broken Bow, Okla., and plays safety.