Oklahoma State Coach’s Big Goals for Cowboys Offense in 2026

Cody Crill is no stranger to working with Oklahoma State head football coach Eric Morris.

Crill is Morris’ offensive line coach and Stillwater marks the duo’s third stop together. Crill worked with him at Incarnate Word and at North Texas last season. He knows exactly what Morris wants — and exactly what Cowboys fans want to see in 2026.

"Scoring a lot of points is what we plan to do, winning a lot of games too. I guess the biggest advantage I have is I know how everything fits because I've coached every part of the offense in this offense, so that's probably my biggest advantage now,” Crill said to OKState.com earlier this year.

Big Goals for OSU Football

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris applauds during a spring football game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crill will be Oklahoma State’s offensive line coach, a job he’s held for the past four seasons at various stops. In 2022-23 he was the O-line coach with the DC Defenders in the United Football League. After that, he took the same job with the Marshall Thundering Herd before rejoining Morris at UNT in 2025.

He first hooked up with Morris at Incarnate Word from 2018-21, where he was the offensive coordinator. Everywhere he goes the offensive line contributes to offensive success. At UIW was among the top five scorings teams in FCS in each of his final two seasons on staff. With DC, the team went 9-1, won its division and reached the league championship game.

When he went back to college, he helped Marshall go 10-3, win the Sun Belt title and finished in the Top 20 in rushing offense. It all hit a critical mass at North Texas. The Mean Green led FBS in scoring offense, total offense and first downs and was among the top five in passing offense and pass efficiency. His offensive line helped running back Caleb Hawkins lead the nation in scoring, total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.

He knows the system and he knows it works. He also knows that Morris is the coach that binds it together.

"He is the best guy I have ever worked for except for when I was a head coach [at Navarro College from 2015-17],” he said. “He is a great man to work for; he's just a genuine human being and really cares about his coaches. Cares about his players and that kind of filters over into everything else in the program. That is going to keep growing and developing as we go."

Crill, along with several other UNT staffers and 17 Mean Green players, followed Morris to Stillwater. They’ll work to get the Cowboys off to a good start when they travel to Tulsa to face the Golden Hurricane on Sept. 5 on a road opener.