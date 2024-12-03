Oklahoma State Lands Tulsa Transfer Offensive Lineman
Oklahoma State has its first addition through the transfer portal.
On Monday, offensive lineman Kasen Carpenter announced on social media that he is committing to OSU. Carpenter spent his first two seasons at Tulsa and announced his entrance into the transfer portal just hours before his commitment on Monday.
With the Golden Hurricane, Carpenter played in every game in 2024 and played multiple positions along the line. Carpenter started the season as a guard before emerging as the starting center by the end of the season.
In 2023, Carpenter took his redshirt season immediately out of high school but still played in Tulsa’s first four contests. At 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, Carpenter is a bit undersized compared to OSU’s offensive linemen this season, but not by a considerable margin.
Out of Allen High School in Allen, Texas, Carpenter had a slew of offers from Division I schools, with Texas Tech being his lone power conference offer. Carpenter attended a camp at OSU in June 2022 but never received an official offer from the Cowboys out of high school.
As OSU loses most of its offensive linemen from this season, Carpenter is the beginning of OSU’s attempt to replenish one of the most important positions on the field. While Tulsa’s season went about as good as OSU’s, Carpenter’s experience as a starter should help him come in and be a solid player for the Cowboys.
While the rest of the offensive line is up in the air, Carpenter comes into Stillwater with a rough idea of who he will be blocking for. Aside from potential transfer portal disruption, one of OSU’s three young quarterbacks will be under center alongside running back Rodney Fields Jr. next season as the Cowboys look to have a bounce-back season offensively.
There is still plenty of work to do in the offseason, but the Cowboys have a new lineman just three days after their final game.
